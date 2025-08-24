Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sequel: Everything We Know About the Next Apes Movie

2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes launched the franchise into a captivating new era. Directed by Wes Ball, the reboot’s fourth installment takes place 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes and centers on a future in which apes populate the Earth while the few surviving humans live as feral beings. In the post-Caesar (Andy Serkis) era, a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) meets Nova (Freya Allan), a human scavenger. When Noa’s clan is enslaved by the ruthless Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), he and his allies strive to restore Caesar’s legacy and find a path to peace between apes and humans. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was largely considered a success, as it holds an 81% critic approval rating and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie’s $397 million global box office earnings rank last among the revival’s four entries—but positive reviews still produced optimism about the future of the franchise. In the year since Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opened in theaters, audiences have been wondering about a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not a ton is known about development on a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel, but some recent news should get fans of the franchise excited for what’s to come.

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Getting a Sequel?

image courtesy of 20th century studios

A sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially been confirmed by 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the studio’s upcoming slate, Asbell outlined what the future could look like.

“And so that idea is to be able to say, ‘Okay, we know when the Avatar movies are coming. We know now about Predator. There’ll be another Apes in ‘27, let’s just say,’” he said. “So knowing where we can plan those franchises, it helps us look to see and ask what kinds of original movies in terms of genre do we want to test the marketplace with?”

Although Asbell didn’t reveal much about the sequel’s development, it’s encouraging to know that 20th Century Studios has begun the process of making the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follow-up a reality. It looks like fans will have to wait to find out more about the sequel’s story, cast, and production timeline.

How Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sets Up a Sequel

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Since no concrete plot details for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel have been made public, one can only look at the film’s ending for hints about how the story will continue. In addition to revealing that Nova’s real name is Mae and that she belongs to a group of of isolated humans seeking the vault’s technology to help them regain their power, the final act contains plenty of riveting developments. A violent struggle ensues as Proximus and the humans both race to open the vault. After the area floods, Proximus confronts Noa and almost kills him, but Noa calls his Eagle Clan cohorts to take down the ape leader—who presumably dies by falling off a cliff. Later, the Eagle Clan rebuilds its home and Mae and Noa part ways. Mae then arrives at a human satellite base with a hard drive previously thought to be a book. The drive activates the base’s satellites, enabling the humans to establish contact with other settlements.

Noa serves as the leader of the Eagle Clan, and it looks like a human resistance movement is on the rise at the end of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Just like in the previous three films, an all-out war between apes and humans appears primed to break out. However, this time it’s the humans looking to take over the world. The next Apes installment should present this conflict differently from its predecessors, as the apes operate in long-established clans while humans are forming a united front to take on their enemies. This role reversal from the previous Apes trilogy could make for a compelling combat. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if Noa and other true followers of Caesar’s ways can prevail in such a polarized setting. Mae’s complicated relationship with the apes will probably resurface as she works alongside her human allies. All hell could break loose when the humans emerge from the shadows with their technology and advanced weaponry, so it seems like Noa will have an enormous challenge on his plate when his story resumes.

Who’s in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sequel Cast?

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Casting information for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel has been kept under wraps for now, but there’s much to speculate about. The return of Teague’s Noa and Allan’s Mae appears all but guaranteed given Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ open-ended conclusion. Durand’s Proximus may or may not stay dead, potentially paving the way for either the shocking reveal of his survival or the introduction of a new ape villain. William H. Macy’s Trevathan also met his demise, meaning he almost certainly won’t appear in the next installment.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes leaves the fate of Peter Macon’s Raka ambiguous, as the orangutan is last seen being swept away by water after saving Mae. Still, Raka could make a surprise appearance in the next movie. Other probable returnees in the sequel include Lydia Peckham’s Soona, Travis Jeffery’s Anaya, Sara Wiseman’s Dar, and Dichen Lachman’s Korina. Nothing will be certain until casting news is announced, but assuming the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel directly continues the story, many existing characters should show up.

When Will the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sequel Release in Theaters?

image courtesy of 20th century studios

An official release date for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel is unknown as of now. The movie hasn’t even started filming, so it most likely will not hit theaters before 2027. Asbell’s prediction of a 2027 release date could hold true if production begins at some point in the next year. But, unforeseen delays and/or a lengthy post-production phase could push the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sequel to 2028 or later. Based on the franchise’s past, 2027 0r 2028 seems the most likely for the sequel to come out. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes released seven years after the last Apes film, however only three years passed between each of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. Thus, it’s reasonable to believe this new set of Apes movies will follow a similar timeline.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently available to stream on Prime Video.