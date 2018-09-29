‘Kingsman’ Prequel To Reportedly Star Ralph Fiennes And Harris Dickinson

The Kingsman prequel might’ve just made its first cast additions.

The upcoming Kingsman prequel will take place during World War 1, and according to Daily Mail Celeb’s Baz Bamigboye the project has just added Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson to the cast. No word on who they will be playing yet, but some recent casting details involving Kingsman 3 might provide some clues.

Exclusive: #RalphFiennes & ⁦@HarrisDickinson⁩ to star in #Kingsman:Untitled prequel set during WW1 .Third film in Kingsman franchise now in pre-production with #MatthewVaughn set to direct early part of 2019. pic.twitter.com/zxzIVO6NvH — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) September 27, 2018

The Kingsman prequel is currently rumored to be titled Kingsman: The Great Game and will take place in the 1910’s during the first World War. It appears that Kingsman 3 will be the foundation for the spinoff prequel, and will bring in two lead characters that will also be used in The Great Game. According to That Hashtag Show, one of those characters will be known as Conrad, described as a cocky young son of a British Duke who wants to aid the country in the War. This seems like a good fit for Dickinson and could end up baring some sort of connection to Taron Egerton’s character Eggsy.

The second character did not have a name associated, only described as an older male, but the studio was rumored to be looking at Fiennes for the role, so it seems if this latest report is true they might have gotten their wish.

Fiennes and Dickinson will likely then be featured in Kingsman 3, which will bring the current story of Eggsy and Harry Hart to a conclusion. That movie will film back to back with The Great Game, but that isn’t the only piece of the Kingsman puzzle in development. While the main trilogy will be coming to an end, Matthew Vaughn is also working on a spin-off film starring the Statesman, the United States branch of the Kingsman introduced in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. That is expected to bring back Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry to reprise their roles.

There’s also a Kingsman television series in the works, which would be an eight-episode series, though no other details are known regarding what it would focus on or what characters and actors would be involved.

Kingsman 3 is expected sometime in 2019, while there is no release date for Kingsman: The Great Game.

Are you excited for a Kingsman prequel? Let us know in the comments!