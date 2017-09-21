Why Matthew Vaughn Didn’t Set Out to Make ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Better

When a film is successful enough to get a sequel, there is the expectation that the second film will be bigger and better, but when director Matthew Vaughn set out to make Kingsman: The Golden Circle making a “better” movie wasn’t what he had in mind.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vaughn explained that his motivation in making the film was that he simply wanted to continue telling the characters’ stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You don’t set out to make it better,” Vaughn said. “Well, I didn’t. Maybe he [Mark Strong] did. My job was to … I wanted to see these characters again, I wanted to see how they grew and I wanted to make an organic, authentic experience.”

That desire to create an organic and authentic experience with the sequel naturally includes the same kind of action that Kingsman: The Secret Service, especially with what’s left of the Kingsmen heading across the pond to the United States. Yet, Vaughn says that making the sequel bigger wasn’t on his agenda, either.

“I wasn’t trying to make it better or bigger or all these sequels, always make it bigger and then people will like it,” he said. “I was like, no, I just want to see these characters I’ve fallen in love with continuing their journey and it was a very organic experience that I couldn’t not make, I had to make this film.”

You can see how the Kingsman characters’ journey continues and decide for yourself if the sequel is bigger and better when Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters on September 22, 2017.

For more Kingsman: The Golden Circle interviews, follow Comic Book Now on Facebook for our Kingsman: The Golden Circle Special airing this Thursday.

Photo Credit: Twentieth Century Fox / Giles Keyte

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!