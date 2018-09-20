KISS Announces Final Farewell Tour

Iconic ’70s rock band KISS will soon embark on their final world tour, the makeup-wearing foursome announced Wednesday.

The band broke the news live on the finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, where they opened the show with a performance of classic track Detroit Rock City.

“This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done,” vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley said (via Louder Sound). “People who love us, come see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the last time. This will be the show.”

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” reads a statement dedicated to the KISS Army, released on behalf of Stanley, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, and Gene Simmons.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t,” the statement adds, promising to go out “the same way we came in… unapologetic and unstoppable.”

“We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s,” Simmons, now 69, told Glasgow Live last May. “But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.” He added the band will “do it the right way, with a big party.”

“I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet, something big and worldwide,” he added, “and maybe free.”

Future dates and details surrounding KISS’ multi-year End of the Road World Tour will be announced on the band’s official website.

During their 45-year career, KISS has headlined multiple comic book series, including releases through big-name brands like Marvel Comics and Image Comics. The band appeared in issues of Howard the Duck and a 1977 KISS Marvel Comics Super Special was famously printed with the real blood of the band.

KISS also crossed over with Archie Comics and Vampirella in-between headlining their own Dynamite monthly comic book title and other limited-run series under Dark Horse Comics and Platinum Studios.