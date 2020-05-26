Kit Harington Breaks Silence on The Eternals Delay After Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

The future of Marvel Studios seems to be at a strange impasse because of the coronavirus shutdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic, with Black Widow being pushed back to November while The Eternals has been delayed until next year. Some fans might think there is a lot of work to be done on these Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but it looks like the next two movies are still on track to meet their new release dates despite the major setbacks facing the Phase 4 slate of films. And now we know more about The Eternals, which could have the biggest impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

Game of Thrones' Jon Snow actor Kit Harington recently participated in a fan Q&A session and revealed some new details about his MCU debut, including some news that will likely make fans stressed out about the future of The Eternals.

"Well [The Eternals] is done, that's filmed," said Harington. "It's just, God knows what happened...or what's going on with it, I have no idea. I don't know what's happening with anything right now."

While the fact that The Eternals has finished filming should be encouraging enough, his follow up comments are definitely worrisome. The Marvel Studios film has a new release date after all of the movies were shifted back, with Black Widow taking Eternals' date and that movie taking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' release date. So while The Eternals isn't expected to hit theaters until February 2021, it might still be a major question of reshoots and visual effects and everything that else that comes in Marvel's post-production routines.

Actress Lia McHugh, who plays the Eternal known as Sprite in the film, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her role while teasing the epic scale of the project.

"Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," McHugh shared with ComicBook.com about the filming experience. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime."

She added, "I had the greatest experience on that film and, oh my gosh, I cannot wait to see the final product, because when you're filming that, it needs a lot of special effects and things and so you really don't get to see the full scale and all of that coming together until you see the final edit and I'm so excited."

The Eternals is now set to premiere in theaters on February 12, 2021.

