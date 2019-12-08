Kevin Feige Confirms the Eternals Know About the Avengers

Marvel Studios has been busy at CCXP this year as they rolled out looks at a bunch of the upcoming Disney+ shows and some of the new movies on the docket as well. One project people are wondering about is The Eternals and how it will interact with characters that have come before like The Avengers. Kevin Feige talked about that very question during the conference and said that the characters were aware of the heroics from The Avengers. But, it remains to be seen how that will play out on screen. Marvel’s got a lot invested in this next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame took a bunch of their pieces off the board and it will be interesting to see how the company navigates the landscape after Iron Man, Captain America, and other founding Avengers won’t be around as much. But, The Eternals and Black Widow signal that things are going to be different this time and that’s an exciting development.

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige began. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

Taking these sorts of smaller concepts and finding ways to bring them to a larger audience is a Marvel Studios special. The company doesn’t have Batman and Superman to fall back on, so it becomes necessary to really refine projects to pull people in without the brand familiarity. So far, that has become a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience and it will be important as the franchise rolls on in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“Your reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige told Bionic Buzz last year. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.