Knives Out 3 Adds Josh Brolin to Wake Up Dead Man Cast

After appearing in the Avengers, Deadpool, and Dune franchises, Josh Brolin is adding another saga to his gauntlet: Knives Out.

The Outer Range and Dune: Part Two actor is the latest addition to the starry cast of Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third Daniel Craig-starring Benoit Blanc mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Brolin's role is being kept under wraps, but Blanc teased the whodunnit as his "most dangerous case yet" in a title reveal video that Johnson shared on X ahead of production getting underway in the UK this month. Wake Up Dead Man — named after the U2 song — is "a little hint of where [the movie is] going," Johnson said.

The Oscar nominee will feature as part of an ensemble that includes Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive), and Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown). Craig reprises his role as the self-described world's greatest detective following 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie," Johnson wrote on X, referring to famed detective novel writers John Dickson Carr and Agatha Christie, "and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

Johnson is producing with Ram Bergman (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) for T-Street with Katie McNeill (The Place Beyond the Pines).

Along with his roles as the time-traveling anti-hero Cable in 2018's Deadpool 2 and the mad Titan Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Brolin was part of the star-studded ensemble in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga Dune. The Marvel alum currently stars as rancher Royal Abbott in the Prime Video series Outer Range and will next star in Weapons after replacing Pedro Pascal in the Zach Cregger-directed horror movie.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has yet to announce a release date, but the new movie will stream on Netflix in 2025.