Knives Out 3: Netflix Reveals Release Date & Sneak Peek for Wake Up Dead Man

Benoit Blanc is ready to ride again. After Knives Out was a surprise box office success back in 2019, writer/director Rian Johnson signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce and release two additional films in the franchise, both with Daniel Craig reprising the role of Detective Benoit Blanc to take on new mysteries. The first of those two films, Glass Onion, arrived nearly three years ago. The long-awaited follow-up, Wake Up Dead Man, is finally on its way.

On Saturday evening, during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 presentation, a brand new sneak peek at Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was released. Additionally, Netflix revealed the premiere date for Wake Up Dead Man, letting fans know they can expect to see the film on December 12, 2025.

Wake Up Dead Man sees Craig once again leading a stacked cast of popular performers. This time around, he’s joined by Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Kailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, Annie Hamilton, Kerry Frances, and Thomas Haden Church.

More Benoit Blanc Movies?

The deal with Netflix was good for two Benoit Blanc mysteries, which means that Wake Up Dead Man is the final entry in that initial contract. So at this point, we don’t know whether or not there will be more films in the franchise after this, on Netflix or elsewhere.

According to Johnson, he plans to continue making these films on two conditions: that he has a good idea and that Daniel Craig is willing to keep going.

“As long as Daniel [Craig] still wants to keep doing it and as long as we have an idea that, to us, feels not just like cranking another one out, but feels genuinely exciting and scary like, ‘Oh, wow, could we pull that off?’” Johnson told Collider earlier this month. “I love the genre. It’s endlessly malleable, and so it holds endless possibilities. But at the same time, I have made three of them in a row. I don’t feel burnt out on it at all, but the next thing I have in my head to write is an original that’s not a mystery at all. It’s a totally different genre. One of the things I love about the mystery genre is that it holds the whodunit. Like sci-fi, it encompasses so many other types of genres. Wake Up Dead Man, this next movie, is so different than Glass Onion. It’s like night and day. And so, as long as we keep doing that, it’s exciting.”

Are you excited to check out Wake Up Dead Man later this year? Let us know in the comments!