Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Shares Classic Movies’ Holiday-Themed Ads

As 2019 comes to an end, it’s safe to say one of the most beloved movies of the year was Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score and a 92% audience score and is still playing in theaters. In fact, the director best-known for helming Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi took to Twitter to plug the fact that the movie is still available to see on the big screen, and added a fun Santa Claus hat on Jamie Lee Curtis’ character. This prompted a thread inspired by @DanChariton of various classic movies being prompted in newspapers during the holiday season. While some of the images already had Santa hats on their posters (like Steve Martin in Mixed Nuts), most of them are just funny additions to non-Christmas movies.

MERRY CHRISTMAS! In lieu of bygone newspaper ads with santa hats added, I bought an app that probably put a virus on my phone to do this. #KnivesOut is still in theaters everywhere for your holiday enjoyment! pic.twitter.com/xzOeFZbefL — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 25, 2019

Here’s the director’s follow-up tweets:

He won’t stop texting me these someone send help pic.twitter.com/qJoUlDxbZ5 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 26, 2019

As you can see, the images include Pulp Fiction (which is definitely the funniest), Speechless, Mixed Nuts, Jumanji (1995), and the original Toy Story.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is now playing in theaters everywhere.