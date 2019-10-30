Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Shares His Thoughts on El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Rian Johnson is the director best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper, and Brick, but he also directed one of the best episodes of Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias.” Earlier this month, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie finally dropped on Netflix and followed Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale. Johnson recently took to Twitter to praise the new movie and its star.

Late cause I’ve been traveling but FINALLY got to watch El Camino. Loved it, such a beautiful confident grace note. Vince is a national treasure and @aaronpaul_8 you killed it. Also how are you the only actor in the cast who hasn’t aged a day? Tell us your secrets. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 29, 2019

My secret to never aging is Mezcal my friend. Lots and lots of Mezcal. Also, I love you. Thanks for the kind words. 🥃 https://t.co/xFq5YKqVHE — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 29, 2019

Johnson isn’t the only person to enjoy El Camino. The movie is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score after 114 reviews and an 82% audience score with 3,702 reviews.

Johnson’s next film, Knives Out, is set to hit theaters next month and features a star-studded cast. The movie features Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now playing on Netflix, and Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.