3 Anime You’ll Love If You’re a Fan of Saja Boys From KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, the animated movie released last year, is still one of the most popular animated films of the past few years, and it’s hard to forget. There are many elements that made this film an amazing watch; however, one of the standout highlights was, without doubt, the inclusion of the musical boy band, the Saja Boys.

Emerging as the villains, the Saja Boys had a very different kind of charm that captivated everyone, emitting the same energy that K-pop boy bands have dominated the past decade with. One of the most disappointing parts of the movie was that it was relatively short, and the Saja Boys’ impact is something hard to replace. That said, there are anime with musical boy bands that have their own unique charm, and fans will find them compelling in their own right. We have gathered three such musical anime with boy bands that fans of the Saja Boys should definitely check out.

3) The Idolmaster SideM

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The Idolmaster SideM isn’t just a boy band musical anime; it’s one of the most distinct idol series out there, with a fascinating twist on the idol industry. The story follows 315 Productions, a talent agency aiming to create a unique type of idol group by recruiting adults from various professional backgrounds. From former child actors to people with regular salaried jobs, anyone can apply for a second chance at becoming an idol.

This results in male idols emerging from various backgrounds, such as a 28-year-old former lawyer, Teru Tendo; a 26-year-old former doctor, Kaoru Sakuraba; a 24-year-old former pilot, Tsubasa Kashiwagi; and many more. As the narrative unfolds, the anime dives into the nuances of the characters’ past lives and how they are trying to reignite a new passion. In doing so, it delivers a powerful message that dreams never truly die and are always worth pursuing again and again. For fans who love idols and boy bands, there’s hardly any reason to pass on this underrated gem.

2) Given

Image Courtesy of Studio Lerche

Given is one of the most popular musical anime series of the past decade, and it also features the BL (Boys’ Love) genre with a level of maturity that deserves its own recognition. The story follows Ritsuka Uenoyama, a boy who knows how to play the guitar but has lost his passion for music. One fateful encounter leads him to Mafuyu Satou, and hearing Mafuyu sing reignites Ritsuka’s love for music.

This marks the beginning of Satou entering Ritsuka’s life and joining the boy band Seasons. As the story gradually unfolds, it explores how each character carries their own past trauma, and confronting these emotions becomes the most powerful and emotional aspect of the series. This depth helps the anime grow into one of the most mature romances fans can expect from the yaoi genre. While the Saja Boys had their own charm, Seasons bring a sense of maturity and realism that perfectly contrasts them, creating a compelling and heartfelt narrative.

1) Uta no Prince-sama

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Uta no Prince-sama is the perfect anime for KPop Demon Hunters fans, as it delivers the same kind of charm the Saja Boys bring with their handsomeness and idol appeal. The story follows Haruka Nanami, who enrolls at a prestigious art school with the goal of composing songs for her favorite idols. There, she meets six male students who all aspire to become top idols themselves.

As the anime progresses, romance and comedy take center stage, while the students’ ambition to become idols keeps the story motivating and engaging. However, there’s no doubt that Nanami’s interactions with the six handsome boys are the heart of the series, something any fan of the Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters will absolutely love.

