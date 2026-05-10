KPop Demon Hunters Hits Massive Milestone in Just a Year After Release

KPop Demon Hunters has only been available with Netflix for a year, but the film has crossed over a massive milestone with the streamer than won’t be easily matched by anything else. KPop Demon Hunters has been such a surprise with the streaming service as when it first made its debut with Netflix, it was a relatively quite drop. There wasn’t a lot of word about the Sony Pictures Animation film before it hit the streamer, but word of mouth just absolutely exploded after its debut and pushed the film to great heights.

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KPop Demon Hunters is quickly nearing the one-year anniversary of its debut with Netflix, and continues to take over the Global Top 10 chart with the platform. As reported by What’s On Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has now spent 46 consistent weeks on the Top 10 charts and has even crossed over one billion total viewing hours across the globe. It’s the most watched movie that has ever released on Netflix, and will likely cement itself in the streamer’s history if it keeps this up.

Why Is KPop Demon Hunters So Popular?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation / Netflix

It’s been an entirely different kind of world for animation after KPop Demon Hunters made its Netflix debut. The film had been in development with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for nearly eight years, and Sony Pictures Animation decided to forgo a release in theaters with a straight to streaming launch instead. This ended up being the best decision as once fans saw it, experienced its awesome soundtrack, and more, KPop Demon Hunters basically became one of the most watched (and rewatched) movies based on pure word of mouth alone. Being an animated musical, it was built for rewatches.

One billion viewing hours is an incredible number for Netflix, and showcases just how big KPop Demon Hunters has become in its debut year. It’s tapped into the zeitgeist for a long of kids, and that K-pop heart beating at the center of it was able to further expand on the dedicated energy that fans of the genre often show their favorites. After winning an Academy Award for both the film and its standout single, “Golden,” there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 Now in the Works

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation / McDonalds

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is now in the works with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning for Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix. A release date or window has yet to be announced as of this time, but it’s likely going to take a while. With the first film taking nearly eight years, there’s a hope that the second film won’t take as long to arrive. But with needing to craft a new story, new songs and more for the next entry, fans are likely going to wait as long as they need to for the sequel to get things just right.

KPop Demon Hunters is moving forward into full franchise territory thanks to the runaway success of the film, and we’re going to see all sorts of new releases as a result of its future expansion. The full promotional train for the film feels like it’s only just gotten started, so we’re going to see HUNTR/X stick around for quite a while.

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HT – What’s On Netflix,