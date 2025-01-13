Where to Watch All of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Movies, From Venom to Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is leaving the jungle for home theaters. With the latest — and possibly last — of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies hitting digital retailers this week, fans may be on the hunt for more from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters based on Spider-Man’s supporting characters and villains. Characters like Eddie Brock, bonded with an inky black alien symbiote to become the lethal protector Venom (Tom Hardy), blood-sucker Morbius, the living vampire (Jared Leto), the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) and her group of future Spider-Women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor), and the human-hunting Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re wondering how to untangle the web of Sony’s Spider-Man spinoffs, which are set in their own loosely-connected universe separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have you covered. Here’s how to watch Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies in order and where to stream them all.

Venom (2018)

Journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything, including his job and fiancée (Michelle Williams). Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers — transforming him into the brain-munching Venom. The lethal protector must bond with his alien alter-ego if they hope to survive their weaponized symbiote rival: Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed).

Where is Venom streaming? You can watch Venom on Disney+ or Sony Pictures Core (available on PlayStation and Sony Bravia TVs).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

When serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) bonds with a blood-red symbiote to become Carnage and joins forces with the sonic-screaming Shriek (Naomie Harris), the deadly duo is formed just as Eddie Brock (Hardy) and the Venom symbiote suffer some separation anxiety.



Where is Venom: Let There Be Carnage streaming? You can watch Venom 2 on STARZ or Sony Pictures Core.

Morbius (2022)

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges when friend-turned-foe Lucien (Matt Smith) embraces his own vampiric blood lust?

Where is Morbius streaming? You can watch Morbius on Disney+ or Sony Pictures Core.

Madame Web (2024)

The origin story of future blind clairvoyant Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), Madame Web follows NYPD paramedic Cassie, who develops the power to see the future — and realizes she can use that insight to change it. With great power comes great responsibility to protect Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), three young women bound for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present as they’re hunted by the mysterious, spider-like Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Where is Madame Web streaming? You can watch Madame Web on Netflix or Sony Pictures Core.

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

The final film in the Venom trilogy finds Eddie and Venom (Hardy) on the run as they’re hunted by both of their worlds. Imperial General Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) seeks to destroy Eddie/Venom before Knull’s (Andy Serkis) Xenophage can retrieve the Codex that is needed to free the King in Black from his Klyntar prison, which would bring about hell on Earth.

Where is Venom: The Last Dance streaming? You can rent ($9.99) or buy ($14.99) Venom 3 online via digital retailers like Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, and YouTube, or on Sony Pictures Core.

Kraven the Hunter (2024)

“Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off.” In the R-rated standalone story, Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) becomes the world’s greatest hunter as he tracks down criminals like his gangster father (Russell Crowe). But when the Russian mercenary known as the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) goes on the offensive with the mysterious assassin called the Foreigner (Christopher Abbott), Kraven’s hunt begins.

Where is Kraven the Hunter streaming? You can buy Kraven the Hunter wherever digital movies are sold starting Jan. 14.