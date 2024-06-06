Kung Fu Panda 4 4K Blu-ray Review

The Dragon Warrior returned to the big screen this year in triumphant fashion this year with the release of Kung Fu Panda 4. The latest adventure from DreamWorks Animation was a quick hit and went on to become one of the biggest earners at the box office this year. Now, months later, Kung Fu Panda 4 has come home, with Universal Home Entertainment giving it the complete 4K Ultra HD rollout. After spending a little time with the release, it's time to break it down.

The Movie

(Photo: DreamWorks Animation)

Kung Fu Panda 4 sees Jack Black return as Po, though this time without the Furious Five at his side. As he is set to become the next Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, Po must give up his title of Dragon Warrior and find a replacement. He's sidetracked, however, when a shapeshifting Chameleon aims to bring fallen warriors of old back from the Spirit Realm to steal their powers. Po reluctantly teams with a criminal fox to track down the Chameleon and put a stop to her evil.

It might fly under the radar for some, but the Kung Fu Panda trilogy is genuinely great, and Kung Fu Panda 2 is arguably one of the best films DreamWorks Animation has ever released. The bar was set pretty high for Kung Fu Panda 4 and, for the most part, this new adventure finds a way to clear it. Don't get me wrong, this fourth Kung Fu Panda isn't as good as the others, but there isn't an enormous drop-off either. The film earns the franchise name and legacy, even if it can't quite hit the same heights as previous entries.

The Disc

(Photo: DreamWorks Animation)

Part of the reason the Kung Fu Panda franchise has such a consistently high quality is because the animation is always stellar. The same goes for Kung Fu Panda 4. Nothing compares to some of the visuals we got in Kung Fu Panda 2, but this film still looks stunning, and every bit of that quality is present on this 4K disc.

The 2160 transfer looks phenomenal, whether you're watching Dolby Vision or just in the HDR10 (yes, the Dolby Vision is a slight upgrade, as always). Every detail in every frame of this film is given plenty of attention, letting you really soak in some of the grand locations Po visits. Juniper City is an especially wonderful setting here. The rows of shops and various characters inhabiting the streets seem to have no end, but each feels unique and charming.

There's a lot of great work with the color in Kung Fu Panda 4 as well. Po's staff is a delightful shade of green that feels like it's consistently popping off the screen.

Sound design has also been a staple of the Kung Fu Panda films and, again, Kung Fu Panda 4's 4K release keeps the tradition going strong. These fight sequences are endlessly immersive. You feel every punch and kick, much more than you might expect in an animated film.

The Features

Universal did not skimp out when it came to the special features for Kung Fu Panda 4. This thing is not only loaded with features, but most of them are quite fun.

There's an extra short on the disc (a staple of family home releases), a couple of deleted scenes, and some behind-the-scenes deep dives on the characters. Those are all standard fare, but this release goes into some different territory with lessons on how to draw the characters, a feature that shows Jack Black learning to make dumplings, and a mini commentary theater that has the diabolical and adorable "Bud Bunnies" give their thoughts on scenes from the film. The people putting these features thought outside of the box and it's incredibly refreshing.

As a bonus, all of these features are actually included on the 4K disc as well as the Blu-ray, which isn't always the case.

The Verdict

Kung Fu Panda 4 isn't the best film in the franchise but it's a fun adventure that both kids and parents will enjoy rewatching. And if you plan on watching it at home, it doesn't get much better than this 4K disc.

Really, I'd encourage any fan of animation to pick it up. It's such a lovely presentation. Not to mention the fact that we're still waiting on news for a 4K release of Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3. Good sales for this movie and the remastered edition of the original can only help get us closer to the complete set getting printed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now available to purchase in stores. A copy was provided for the purposes of this review.