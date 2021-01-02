Coraline, ParaNorman, and More LAIKA Characters Share Their 2021 Resolutions

✖

The new year is traditionally a time when people make resolutions for the year to come with those resolutions often being things intended to improve on various aspects of life. Resolutions to go to the gym, save money, read more, and other such self-improvement plans are common, but with 2020 having been such a difficult year sharing resolutions and plans for 2021 seems like a brave and optimistic thing more than ever before even for the animated characters of LAIKA Studios films. LAIKA's official Twitter celebrated the new year with a short video featuring various of the studio's characters sharing their somewhat unconventional resolutions for 2021.

In the tweet, characters from Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls share their goals for 2021. Some are pretty relatable -- Coraline wants to try a new hair color while ParaNorman's Neil Downe wants to work on his fitness -- while others had some questionable goals. The Boxtrolls' Eggs wants to learn how to properly shake hands, something that doesn't feel like an especially great idea given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while Winnie wants to "be polite" even if she doesn't mean it.

All of the resolutions -- even the questionable ones -- come from the same place, the hope that the new year will be better than the old one and when it comes to 2021, that's something everyone is hoping for. 2020 posed unprecedented challenges in nearly all aspects of life due largely in part to the pandemic. Especially hard hit was the entertainment industry, which saw studios and productions shut down for months and the release of many film projects delayed or shifted to other platforms entirely. The impact of the pandemic also led to a number of layoffs across the industry including at LAIKA. Back in August, just days after celebrating the 15th anniversary of the company's founding, the studio announced that it had laid off 56 staffers with the goal of rehiring them at a later date. LAIKA president and CEO Travis Knight had previously intended on keeping staffers on the payroll, though the ever-evolving impact of the pandemic clearly changed the situations.

"[Laika] holds the well-being of its employees as its highest concern," a representative of the company explained in August. "With no end in sight to the pandemic, we have rolled off 56 of staff from our crew with the intention to hire them back at a future date when we can expand the number of people we can safely have in our buildings."

