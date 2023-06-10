Laika Attempting "Single Most Difficult Thing" in Studio History With New Stop Motion Movie

Laika's latest film might be its biggest yet. Even if it's not, studio boss Travis Knight says Wildwood is going to have the "single most difficult thing" the Portland-based animator has ever done. Keeping in line with the studio's other releases, Wildwood is a fantasy tale that's being told through stop-motion animation. Given the fantastical genre, Knight says the film's going to have the studio's first ever large-scale battle sequence, something practically unheard of within the medium.

"It's the single most difficult thing we're tackling on this movie," Knight told Empire Magazine in a recent interview. "We're starting to chip away and tentatively stepping into, like, 'Oh God, oh God, oh God, how are we gonna do this?' But I think it's going to work. And you'll tell me when the film's all done if it did. Stop-motion films tend to look like they're shot on a table-top, because they are. Moving a physical object a frame at a time and trying to give it life, that's its own challenge. And then you bring all the kineticism you would have in a live-action action movie... It's so hard."

Set in the same city Laika is based in, Wildwood was inspired by a fantasy epic written by Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy. Knight's directing the feature from a script by ParaNorman's Chris Butler. The film's ensemble includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Awkwafina (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Oscar® nominee Angela Bassett (What's Love Got to Do With It), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give), Emmy® nominee Jemaine Clement (The Flight of the Conchords), Maya Erskine (Pen15), Tantoo Cardinal (Wind River), Grammy® winner Tom Waits and Oscar® nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The film's full synopsis is below.

Beyond Portland, Oregon's city limits lies Wildwood. You're not supposed to go there. You're not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest's depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she's too old for fairytales, but she's just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions. Wildwood is a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you're willing to look for it.

Wildwood is set for release in 2025.