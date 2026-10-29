Obsession Director Just Returned With a Mind-Bending Short Film & You Can Watch It Right Now

Curry Barker made his name with the hit 2026 horror movie Obsession, and he has now followed that up with a surprise short horror film in time for Halloween. Barker released the movie Mama Bear on his “that’s a bad idea” YouTube channel, and it is highly reminiscent of the short film that helped make him a horror sensation, the 2023 release The Chair. Barker was able to use the success of that short (13 million views and counting) to get a chance to write and direct his feature-length theatrical debut, Obsession, which became the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century.

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Mama Bear is a little different because it is much shorter than The Chair, which itself was just over 24 minutes in length. Instead, Mama Bear is a tight 4:59 in length and tells a very incomplete story that relies more on atmosphere and dread than plot. In the short film, when a young man gets a phone call from a friend, he is warned that someone is coming to kill him. You can watch the short below.

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What Is Next for Curry Barker After Mama Bear?

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Mama Bear is a solidly made horror short, but it has no typical beginning, middle, or end. Instead, Barker has a man waking up to a ringing cellphone in the house he cleans. The call is from a friend who says that Lacey is coming to kill him. The man then sees something bloody on the table and then someone standing in the corner looking at him. The man has a doppelgänger, and that doppelgänger did something bad. The feeling from watching the movie is that someone just started watching a horror movie in the middle, with no idea what happened before or what was going to happen next.

That might be the purpose. Barker said that he made the movie in collaboration with Windows. There is a chance that Barker wanted to use this idea to get a feature-length movie made based on the situation, and that it was good enough to make people want more. It is similar to The Chair, which actually told a self-contained story, but it ended on a cliffhanger about what was going to happen next. On top of that comparison, it is also similar to the plot from Obsession, but here, it seems that this young man did something he would later regret before the events in this short happened.

Regardless of the reception to Mama Bear, Curry Barker already has his next movie lined up. His next feature is called Anything But Ghosts and is about two fake paranormal investigators who have to face real ghosts while dealing with their own fraudulent business. Touted as a horror-comedy, it sounds a lot like the 1996 Peter Jackson movie The Frighteners, which starred Michael J. Fox. However, it sounds a lot more disturbing, as it was described as if “Key and Peele walked into Hereditary.” It will hit theaters on May 7, 2027.

What are your thoughts on Curry Barker’s Mama Bear short horror film? Let us know in the comments below.