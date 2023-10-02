"If you're not paranoid by now, it's too late." "The truth is much scarier." "There is no going back to normal." Those are some of the ominous statements made by the survivors of potentially world-ending cyber attacks in the Leave the World Behind trailer (below), released online Monday by Netflix. Based on author Rumaan Alam's best-selling 2020 novel of the same name, the apocalyptic thriller stars Oscar winners Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Training Day), and Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon (Taking Chance) as those left to fight for survival amid an inexplicable blackout.

In Leave the World Behind, Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) directed and co-wrote Leave the World Behind with Alam, who serves as executive producer alongside Roberts. The film will open in select theaters on November 8th before streaming on Netflix on December 8th.

Denzel Washington was originally attached to star opposite Roberts, reuniting the two actors for the first time since 1993's The Pelican Brief. According to a 2020 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix outbid Apple and MGM for the star-studded project, fetching a reported $100-plus million.

