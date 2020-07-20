Julia Roberts And Denzel Washington To Star In Netflix's Leave The World Behind

✖

Though film production in the United States is mostly still on pause, Netflix is keeping their eye on the ball and planning for their next wave of entertainment. News of a major deal by the streamer has been announced as The Hollywood Reporter brings word of a new film in the works for Netflix starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington. In what will mark their reunion project following 1993's The Pelican Brief, the pair will star in Leave the World Behind, based on the upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will write and direct the project.

According to the trade the project came about after Esmail brought the idea to Roberts, having previously worked together on the Amazon Prime original series Homecoming. From there Roberts reportedly sent the book to Washington which got the ball rolling on this package. Netflix wasn't the only studio up for the project either as Apple and MGM were apparently also bidding on the feature. A final number wasn't given but THR alludes to the deal being over $100 million.

Set to be published this October by Harpercollins, Leave the World Behind is described as follows: "Amanda and Clay head out to a remote corner of Long Island expecting a vacation: a quiet reprieve from life in New York City, quality time with their teenage son and daughter, and a taste of the good life in the luxurious home they’ve rented for the week. But a late-night knock on the door breaks the spell. Ruth and G. H. are an older couple—it’s their house, and they’ve arrived in a panic. They bring the news that a sudden blackout has swept the city. But in this rural area—with the TV and internet now down, and no cell phone service—it’s hard to know what to believe."

"Should Amanda and Clay trust this couple—and vice versa? What happened back in New York? Is the vacation home, isolated from civilization, a truly safe place for their families? And are they safe from one other?"

The development and release of Leave the World Behind by Netflix marks another notch in their plan to dominate the streaming world. During their second quarter 2020 earnings last week, co-CEO Reed Hastings revealed how they do this, by convincing consumers that Netflix is their "best friend" out of all the available streaming services via a frequent turn around of hits. A new film starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington will no doubt give them some ammunition in their quest.

(Cover photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

