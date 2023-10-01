Netflix's Encounters Director Says Making Series Made Him "Massive Believer"

Encounters is the one of the top shows on Netflix, and the docuseries' is all about aliens and UFOs. Viewers from all sides of the Mulder and Scully spectrum are tuning in for the series, which documents cases of UFO sightings and alien encounters from across the globe. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, series director Yon Motskin revealed that something like Encounters would never have been on his radar because as he put, he wasn't "an alien person." This side of his personality however made is what made him the exact person that Amblin and Netflix wanted to bring along for an alien non-fiction series. Motskin went on to tell us that despite feeling this way about aliens BEFORE making the series, he's had a major change of heart.

"I'm a massive believer now. I mean, my belief meter is sort of up to 11 or maybe even 12 now," Motskin revealed. "I really believe that there is something out there and I don't know what it is. I don't know why it is. I don't know how it is. I don't even know if it's sort of physical or metaphysical, if it's something to do with our consciousness or another frequency, but we can have a long conversation about what or how it could be, but it's very, very difficult for me to believe that there's nothing out there. And this comes from after speaking to many people that are much smarter than I am. There's a lot of scientists, entrepreneurs, people who have been studying this, many of them sort of in secret because they don't want to be perceived in a certain way, and I find it hard to believe that so many intelligent, bona fide people at well-known institutions, whether it's universities or government or others, are putting so much time and money into something that doesn't exist. So I believe."

Netflix Encounters trailer