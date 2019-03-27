Get the LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Transformation Set for Only $14

The 75183 LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation set allows you to build the Emperor’s medical bay and recreate Anakin’s change into Vader from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Features include 282-pieces, 3 minifigures (Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine), and 2 buildable medical droid figures.

It’s not a huge set, but it’s a fun one – and it’s hard to argue with the $13.99 price tag. Indeed, you can grab this set with a 44% discount right here on Amazon or here at Walmart while it lasts. The official description reads:

“Recreate Anakin’s transformation into evil Darth Vader with this LEGO brick recreation of the medical bay scene from Star Wars: revenge of the Sith. This detailed set features a table with space for Anakin that lowers and flips to reveal Vader, Emperor palpatine’s greatest creation. You can also slide his iconic helmet into position and, like he did in the movie, pretend to use the power of the force to send the buildable droid and lightsaber rack flying! This multi-function LEGO Star Wars toy includes three mini figures and two buildable medical droid figures.”

On a related note, the 1376-piece LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker 75189 is available right here at Walmart for $109.95 (27% off) with free 2-day shipping. That’s an all-time low price by a wide margin.

The official description for the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker 75189 set reads:

“Add a fearsome walker to your LEGO Star Wars First Order army with the Heavy Assault Walker. This awesome model, based on the walker from the blockbuster Star Wars: Episode VIII movie, features tough armor-plate detailing, posable legs, posable head with opening minifigure cockpit and spring-loaded shooters, an aimable rapid-fire stud shooter on top, and detachable canisters that can be released from the rear of the walker. Theres also a storage compartment at the side with extra stud ammo and an opening hold to the rear with space for a minifigure and extra missile ammo. This amazing set also includes 5 minifigures: Captain Poe Dameron, Rey, a Resistance Trooper, First Order Walker Driver and a First Order Stormtrooper.”

