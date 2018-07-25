LEGO’s Hogwarts Castle Is Its Biggest Harry Potter Set Ever

LEGO has just unveiled the 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, touting it as the biggest Harry Potter LEGO set ever made. At a whopping 6020 pieces, it’s one of the biggest LEGO sets ever produced, period.

The Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon set currently tops the list at 7541 pieces for $799.99, but you’ll be able to score the new Hogwarts Castle set for $399.99 when it arrives on September 1st. It will be available to order right here, most likely starting at midnight EST on that date. It may or may not be available to order a week or two early for VIP members, so if you haven’t joined yet, you can do that right here. It’s easy and free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The massive Hogwarts Castle set includes towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7521]

As you will see in the gallery, the Hogwarts Castle set is absolutely loaded with detail. Don’t confuse it with the upcoming Hogwarts Great Hall set, which is slated to be released on August 1st along with loads of other Harry Potter LEGO sets. The official breakdown of features is as follows:

Includes 4 minifigures: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw, with a buildable minifigure display stand.

Also features 27 microfigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall, Remus Lupin, Professor Dolores Umbridge, Argus Filch, Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, 3 students from each of the 4 houses, 2 chess pieces and the Architect of Hogwarts statue and 5 Dementors, plus Aragog the spider and the Basilisk figures, and a buildable Hungarian Horntail dragon.

Features a buildable microscale model of Hogwarts Castle, hut of Hagrid, Whomping Willow tree and 5 boats.

Hogwarts Castle features the Great Hall with buildable ‘stained glass windows’, house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches and moving staircases; potions classroom with racks of jar elements; Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom with assorted potion jars, gramophone and a closet containing a boggart; Chessboard Chamber with chess piece elements; Room of Requirement with assorted elements, including the Goblet of Fire and the vanishing cabinet; Chamber of Secrets with the Basilisk and Tom Riddle’s Diary; hidden Devils Snare room with vine elements; Gryffindor common room with fireplace and seating; Professor Dolores Umbridge’s office with desk, chair and pink furnishings; library with bookcase and desks; and Professor Dumbledore’s office with the Griffin statue entrance and Memory cabinet.

Hagrid’s hut features Aragog the spider and buildable pumpkins.

The Whomping Willow includes the buildable blue Flying Ford Anglia car in its spinning branches.

Also includes 5 buildable boats.

Take a seat in the Great Hall and feast with the Hogwarts professors and students!

Sneak your way into the Chamber of Secrets through the secret entrance and face the Basilisk!

Attend a Defence Against the Dark Arts class to learn how to protect yourself from dark magic!

Climb the moving staircase!

Study for your Ordinary Wizarding Level exams in the library.

Accessory elements include the Sword of Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff ́s cup, wands, potions, house banners, flames, a cauldron and 2 magnifying glasses.

Microfigure accessories include 2 chess statues and the Architect of Hogwarts statue.

Hogwarts Castle measures over 22″ (58cm) high, 27″ (69cm) wide and 16″ (43cm) deep.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.