The 7 Best Steampunk Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Steampunk exists as a radical reimagining of the Industrial Revolution, where the elegance of Victorian design meets the raw power of speculative steam technology. This subgenre also explores a reality where the digital age never arrived, opting instead for a world held together by brass gears, heavy boilers, and analog devices. In addition, steampunk aesthetics rejects the hidden complexity of modern electronics in favor of mechanisms that can be heard, felt, and understood. On top of that, the genre also serves as an exercise in alternate history, positing that human ingenuity could have solved the problems of the future using the tools of the 19th century. Consequently, these stories often depict a society caught between the rigid class structures of the past and the disruptive potential of an advanced industrial future.

Film offers a unique medium to capture the steampunk worlds, as production designers can build environments that emphasize the weight and texture of polished copper and mahogany. While not every movie often associated with steampunk adheres to a checklist of tropes like airships, clockwork prosthetic limbs, or even a strict Victorian setting, they all share a fundamental interest in the “might-have-beens” of scientific discovery. Great steampunk cinema utilizes the grimy reality of the 1800s to anchor fantastical stories about progress and its human costs, subverting historical accuracy to examine the friction between individual ambition and the collective constraints of a retro-futuristic society.

7) Sherlock Holmes

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

In the Sherlock Holmes movies, Guy Ritchie abandoned the classic version of Baker Street to place the titular detective (Robert Downey Jr.) in a London crushed by industrial decay and mechanical innovation. The city itself feels like a massive, clanking machine, reflecting the frenetic energy of a society on the verge of a total technological shift. Rather than relying on Victorian tropes of polite society, the film also highlights the iron-heavy docks and experimental laboratories where the actual progress of the era took place. This setting provides a perfect backdrop for a mystery that appears supernatural but ultimately relies on the logical application of chemical engineering and primitive electricity. Sherlock Holmes remains a high point for steampunk because it uses the textures of the early industrial era to transform a classic literary figure into a retro-futuristic hero whose genius is matched by the mechanical complexity of his environment.

6) Steamboy

Image courtesy of Toho

Katsuhiro Otomo spent ten years developing Steamboy, and that dedication is evident in the film’s staggering level of mechanical detail and structural density. The story follows Ray Steam (voiced by Anne Suzuki), a young inventor caught in a dispute for a highly pressurized sphere capable of providing limitless power to an alternate 1866 England. Unlike many live-action productions that treat the genre’s aesthetic as decorative window dressing, this animation presents steam pressure as a visceral and dangerous force that dictates the limits of human achievement. Beyond the gears and boilers, the narrative engages with the ethics of progress, questioning whether technology should serve a predatory military-industrial complex or the common good. This uncompromising focus on the actual mechanics of steam power makes Steamboy a foundational text for anyone seeking a pure expression of steampunk’s core tenets.

5) The Prestige

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan uses the late 19th century to frame The Prestige as a dark meditation on the cost of scientific and artistic obsession. That’s because the rivalry between stage magicians Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) eventually requires the intervention of a fictionalized Nikola Tesla (David Bowie), a figure who represents the transition from steam to electrical power. While moving away from steam machines, The Prestige utilizes the aesthetic of hidden mechanisms and brass-plated laboratories to create an environment where the impossible is simply a matter of sophisticated engineering. In addition, Tesla’s machines have a tactile quality that makes their supernatural functions feel strangely plausible within the film’s grounded Victorian setting. This approach emphasizes the idea that progress often demands horrific physical and psychological sacrifices, a recurring theme in steampunk.

4) The City of Lost Children

Image Courtesy of Studio Canal

Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet created a rusted nightmare in The City of Lost Children, a film that firmly embraces the “Dark Deco” end of the steampunk spectrum. The story follows One (Ron Perlman), a circus strongman who must navigate a maritime city filled with mechanical monstrosities to rescue his kidnapped brother from a scientist who steals dreams. The environment consists of a labyrinth of clanking brass pipes and perpetually damp iron structures, evoking a sense of technological claustrophobia. Furthermore, clones, cyborgs, and brain-in-a-jar entities populate this bizarre landscape, further blurring the line between biology and machinery. The City of Lost Children‘s heavy use of practical effects ensures that the city feels like a physical place, making the surreal narrative more impactful for the viewer. Unsurprisingly, the movie remains a visual landmark, converting the waste of the industrial age into a haunting fairytale.

3) Poor Things

Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos delivered a high-concept version of the Victorian era in Poor Things, utilizing the morality of the era to tell a story of radical personal awakening. The story follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), an artificially created woman who journeys through cityscapes that mimic 19th-century architecture, but also feature fantastical steam-powered transportation. On top of that, the production design incorporates intricate surgical devices and ornate mechanical elevators that feel both ancient and futuristic, establishing a reality that exists entirely outside of standard history. While not strictly a steampunk movie at first glance, Poor Things uses its Victorian setting to subvert the tropes of the Frankenstein mythos and explore female autonomy and social liberation, questioning how science and technology can both reinforce outdated social rules or help people to liberate themselves. Plus, Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) serves as the quintessential steampunk creator, a man whose physical scars and advanced medical tools represent the dangerous intersection of humanity and science.

2) Castle in the Sky / Howl’s Moving Castle

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli frequently uses the visual language of the industrial age to explore the spiritual and environmental consequences of human ambition. For the sake of variety, we are grouping Castle in the Sky and Howl’s Moving Castle together, as both represent Hayao Miyazaki’s absolute mastery of mechanical design. In the former, the hunt for a floating city introduces massive armored airships and ancient robotic protectors that embody the clockwork tradition of steampunk. In its turn, Howl’s Moving Castle shifts the focus to a steam-venting fortress, a construction that looks like a chaotic amalgamation of Victorian houses and war machines. Both films present technology as a physical extension of the characters’ internal struggles, balancing the wonder of flight against the devastation of industrial warfare. The hand-drawn detail of these boilers, gears, and propellers provides a level of charm and weight that digital animation often struggles to replicate, making both movies steampunk masterpieces.

1) 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

The 1954 adaptation of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea stands as the definitive starting point for the modern steampunk aesthetic. At the center of the film is the Nautilus, a submarine commanded by Captain Nemo (James Mason) that represents the absolute pinnacle of 19th-century industrial genius. The vessel features a fusion of Victorian elegance and speculative engineering, with massive brass portholes and velvet-lined interiors that create a world of isolated technological brilliance. The Disney production utilized groundbreaking practical effects to bring the vision of Jules Verne to life, establishing the visual archetypes that have dominated the genre for over seventy years. Furthermore, the exploration of scientific isolation and the destructive potential of advanced machinery gives the film a gravity that remains unmatched. As a result, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is the quintessential masterpiece of steampunk.

