LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr Set Is Available To Everyone Tonight

The highly anticipated sequel to last year's LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set is here, and it is glorious. Get ready to book your ticket to Mordor because the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr (10333) set is part of a huge wave of new LEGO releases for June 2024. It promises to be quite a journey at 5,471 pieces, and there will be tons of Easter eggs for fans to discover along the way.

Note that the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr will be available for everyone to order on June 3rd / June 4th at 9pm PT / 12am ET priced at $459.99 right here at the LEGO Shop. Unfortunately, the set was first available to LEGO Insiders on June 1st, and they snatched up this LOTR Fell Beast freebie set in less than 24 hours. That's just another reason why you should sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account. LEGO freebie sets that are attached to highly anticipated new releases routinely sell out before the cutoff date (in this case it was June 7th), so you really want to take advantage of the early purchase window for LEGO Insiders members.

Naturally, LEGO's version of Sauron's Dark Tower is based on the iconic The Lord of the Rings films from Peter Jackson, and it will measure nearly 33-inches tall when complete. That is, unless you decide to purchase more than one set. The tower section is fully modular, which means that you can stack this section to build a taller version.

The build will include the throne room, complete with a compartment that opens to reveal a map, and a ladder on the top floor of the tower that can be moved left and right. The Eye of Sauron at the summit can rotate, and it will glow thanks to an included light brick. There are also 10 minifigures including Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, Orc, Frodo, Sam, Gollum and Gothmog. If you order one early, you'll also get a free LEGO Icons The Lord of the Ring: Fell Beast set, which features posable wings and joints and a Nazgul minifigure. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below. Our review of the set can be found right here.

The timing of the new LOTR LEGO set coincided with Amazon's first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2. Keep tabs on this link for the latest details about the upcoming season.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.