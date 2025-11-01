Liam Neeson’s Divisive Remake of 1980s Action Classic Becomes a Streaming Success, 15 Years Later

2025 has been a big year for Liam Neeson. After spending the better part of the last decade attaching his name to generic action movies that don’t bring much to the table, he took a big swing by starring in The Naked Gun reboot. Sure, there is plenty of action in the movie, but the focus is on the humor, with Neeson being able to flex his comedy chops with great bits about Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a snowman. The Naked Gun is a breath of fresh air and proves that Neeson can be so much more than just a guy with a particular set of skills.

Audience members are embracing this new version of Neeson, to the tune of $100 million at the worldwide box office. However, they aren’t forgetting about him when they leave the theater and return home. Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform, also houses another Neeson movie with a similar vibe: The A-Team. In October 2025, the 2010 movie is firing on all cylinders in the United States, reaching the Top 10 movie list during a particularly competitive period.

One of Liam Neeson’s Biggest Flops Is Getting a Second Chance

Hollywood is obsessed with turning popular TV shows from the ’70s and ’80s into movies. Just recently, it was announced that Deadpool & Wolverine writer Zeb Wells is working on a script for a Buck Rogers film, which is sure to draw inspiration from the 1979 show and earlier works about the character. There’s no timetable for the release of the latest adaptation of Buck Rogers, but if the project is anything like The A-Team movie, it might be a while.

The idea of putting Hannibal, Face, B.A., and Howling Mad rolled around for well over a decade before 20th Century Fox gave it the green light. Joe Carnahan signed on to direct, and Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and Sharlto Copley landed the lead roles. Those names and brand recognition were enough to earn The A-Team close to $200 million at the box office, nothing to scoff at. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get a sequel off the ground, despite the whole gang being interested in returning. Streaming audiences couldn’t care less about all that baggage, though; they’re just happy to have something fun to watch.

Continued Success on Streaming Could Get an A-Team Sequel Off the Ground

There have been more than a few instances of streaming platforms proving that a property that many consider past its prime still has juice. While The A-Team isn’t part of that conversation just yet, it’s on the right track. Neeson’s recent success is surely playing a part in The A-Team‘s resurgence, but the rest of the cast deserves some credit as well. Cooper continues to star in and direct Oscar-caliber movies, and any movie with Shartlo Copley in it should count its lucky stars.

Whoever holds the rights to The A-Team may have zero interest in getting the band back together. After all, properties that flop rarely get a second chance. However, the streaming age is a different animal, and it may be worth at least exploring the idea if the movie continues to sit on the Netflix Top 10 list.

