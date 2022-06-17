Lightyear: Chris Evans Has Perfect Idea For Disney Ride

✖





Lightyear star Chris Evans already has an idea for a ride at Disneyland based on the movie. He, Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer sat down to watch their Lightyear trailer together this week. When the sequence of Buzz jumping through a space gate happened, Evans couldn't resist pointing out the potential. He's got a point, it wouldn't be too different from Space Mountain or the Tron bike rides overseas. Even something like Guardians of the Galaxy: Galactic Rewind is channeling those space vibes. Clearly, the Captain America star is onto something there. Seeing all these names react is always a treat. There's only one problem with the MCU icon's idea, where would you put it? Space is at a premium at all the Disney Parks. So, you would have to find a space for it somewhere. But, if Lightyear ends up being a success, the sky would be the limit.

"I want to fly through those rings." Evans joked during the video, "Those, I mean like that, that looks... That should be a ride, Disney." Some of the filmmakers spoke to Comicbook.com about translating the Toy Story icon into a brand new iteration.

"Because he's a side character in Toy Story, we were going to try to figure out how to pour it into a main character, but we needed to keep a certain aesthetic, a certain sensibility to his lantern jawed squareness, but do it in a way that felt like it was motivated by something," director Angus MacLane said.

"That we spent maybe more time on trying to cause otherwise. We found pretty quickly if you watch Toy Story again, you imagine a whole movie [with that Buzz], which is the guy going, 'Well, I'm going over here. Look, I'm going over there. Oh no, look, monsters!' You get tired of that pretty quickly," he added. "And so the idea, some of the revelations of how we were able to thread that needle and making it more well rounded character were essential to maintaining a feature."

"But we knew that he needed to have a big chin, and he needed to have a chin dimple, and he was going to wear that purple snood," producer Galyn Susman chimed-in. "And there were elements that visually we knew people were expecting the suit, that space suit that you didn't want to disappoint. But again, it's also about how do you bring that into that next level of design where it feels like... A human. Not a live action human, but a human human."

