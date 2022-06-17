Lightyear Reveals Brand New Official Trailer

✖





Lightyear has a brand new trailer and fans are loving this new look at the story. Chris Evans becomes the stalwart Space Ranger in the wild Pixar project. This is the story of Buzz Lightyear in the real world before having toy lines based on him. When the idea surfaced years ago at Disney Investor Day, a lot of pundits found the concept ridiculous. Well, the fan response to the movie has been anything but. Established franchises have grabbed a foothold in cinemas as things continue to open up. You can bet there will be a long queue of people ready to check out the first big screen Buzz Lightyear adventure since Toy Story 4. More of the Space Ranger's surrounding cast get a look here. It feels like he'll have an entire cast of people to work with this time around. Check out the trailer down below.

"Buzz's world was always something I was excited about," Angus MacLane told fans in a statement earlier this year. "In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that's only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lighytear pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie. And now I'm lucky enough to get to make it."

You know his name, now discover his story.



On June 17, see Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/iD8fMvd4EE — Disney and Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) April 21, 2022

"The cast for Lightyear is truly a dream team," continued MacLane. "Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters' relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

Here's how Disney describes Buzz's big takeoff moment: "A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory") and produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That TimeForgot"), "Lightyear" releases June 17, 2022."

