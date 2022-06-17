Lightyear Featurette Shows How Taika Waititi's Character Was Brought to Life (Exclusive)

Fans of the Toy Story franchise were looking forward to seeing Lightyear to learn more about the beloved Buzz, though the film also featured the debut of all-new and exciting characters, including Taika Waititi's Mo Morrison. In honor of the film's upcoming release on home video, an all-new featurette explores how the character came to life for the adventure, featuring Waititi himself and director Angus MacLane. You can check out a clip from the featurette above and watch Lightyear now on Disney+ and Digital HD before it hits 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13th.

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure -- the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Bonus features are as follows, which vary by product and retailer:

Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Angus MacLane introduces six scenes that are all drawn, set to music, timed and voiced, but are not included in the final version of this amazing film – which took five and a half years to make!

The Dump – In one of Lightyear's original opening scenes, we explore Proxima B, with its carnivorous plants, sulfur pits, weird bugs, hot climate, and lack of coffee! A familiar Space Ranger volunteers to risk all in an effort to return to Earth.

Polly – Buzz relives childhood memories when he visits an aeronautic museum in which his father is memorialized. There, he finds Polly, his dad's robot companion bird, who possesses a very revealing recorded message meant for Buzz!

Meet Izzy – After young Izzy and her family (including her brother Maurice) move in next door to Buzz, the adorable, talkative girl bursts into Buzz's home, warms up to Sox, and asks Buzz a lot of questions.

Up in the Lair – After his spacecraft crash-lands and he winds up in the bunker of fledgling Space Rangers, Buzz is introduced to cheesy snacks and a character whose role was cut due to time. He also receives shocking information about his father.

Tilted Ship – Star Command Space Rangers of the 56th Airborne Alpha Quadrant meet Buzz and the Space Ranger students. Buzz is given a truth serum so he'll expose whatever he knows about his father's connection to the aliens who have taken over Proxima B.

Fathership – Buzz wakes up in what he thinks is his childhood home, where he meets his father, who was a time travel pilot, just as he is. But it turns out he's on the mothership of the aliens who are destroying Proxima B – and hope to vanquish Buzz as well!

Featurettes

Building the World of Lightyear - Visits to the Johnson Space Center in Houston and a very familiar cinematic archive gave the filmmakers inspiration as they embarked on the exciting journey of creating Lightyear's breathtaking production design.

The Zap Patrol – Meet the actors who gave voice to Izzy, Mo, and Darby, the untrained, unprepared rangers who join Buzz on the adventure of a lifetime. While the misfits may not seem ideal for the mission, their unlikely friendship helps see them through challenging times.

Toyetic – Learn why Lightyear is one of the most "toyetic" films ever. Join director Angus MacLane and others on the meticulous, fun process of creating toy models for spaceships and other production elements that led to the film's richly textured animation.

Audio Commentary

Lightyear Filmmaker Commentary – Join director Angus MacLane, writer Jason Headley, and director of photography Jeremy Lasky as they provide insight into the making of this remarkable animated feature while you watch it.

Lightyear is out now on Disney+ and Digital HD and hits 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13th.

What did you think of the film? Let us know in the comments!