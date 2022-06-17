Lightyear: New Poster Released

✖





Lightyear has a brand new poster for movie theaters today. If that wasn't exciting enough, there's also a brand new trailer for fans to dissect. A previous poster showed off that new Space Ranger suit. (Some delightful nods to how the toy designers who made the Buzz Lightyear everyone loves simplified this new design for his chest plate in Toy Story.) This image focuses on Buzz's head rather than the other detailing. A lot of people might not have gotten that this was somehow connected to the Pixar franchise. Chris Evans seems up to the task of becoming the beloved Space Ranger. Every clip from Lightyear that has been released so far sparked instant conversation on social media. The movie's director Angus MacLane previously talked about how they settled on an origin story for the real-life Buzz.

"There's a core idea about Buzz that we noticed when we really drilled down looking at all of the Toy Story movies: That Buzz has a disagreement over the nature of reality," MacLane explained. "In the first Toy Story, he believes he's a space ranger when Woody says he's a toy. In the second movie, they had to bring in another Buzz Lightyear to kick jumpstart that again. And he had to convince his other self that HE was a toy. And there's Spanish Buzz in [Toy Story 3], and then the inner monologue in [Toy Story 4]. That was a bedrock for something we knew we needed to pay off."

Check out the new poster for #Lightyear and see the movie only in theaters June 17! 👨‍🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/yHBvJjCfiD — Disney and Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) April 21, 2022

"Buzz is somebody who takes his job very seriously, and is very much a rule follower," the director continued. "And has a steadfast belief in himself. There's these tropes of that kind of hero that we're recognizing, feeding on, and playing with. But he's such an amalgam of weird sci-fi cliches. How do you make that more than a punchline? That was really the charge of [the] film."

Disney has a new synopsis for the upcoming film: "A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory") and produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That TimeForgot"), "Lightyear" releases June 17, 2022."

How do you feel about the Lightyear poster? Let us know down in the comments!