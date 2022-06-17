Lightyear: There Are More Post-Credits Scenes Than You Expect

Movie fans have become accustomed to sticking around through the credits when they're out at the theater, especially when it comes to franchise films, as studios have made including extra scenes something of a habit. Lightyear, the Toy Story origin/spinoff hitting theaters this weekend, is no exception. The film actually has three credits scenes, the last of which causes you to wait even longer than normal once the movie is over. Seriously, if you see Lightyear this weekend, wait around until you see a third post-credits scene, even if you think the credits are totally over.

We won't go into detail regarding the three scenes here, but we will explain when they appear. The first two are fairly standard post-credits scenes, the first appearing in the middle of the credits and the second appearing after the credits stop rolling. After that second scene, the Disney and Pixar logos come up on the screen one at a time, which usually spells the end of a film. Not this time. There is one more scene after those logos.

It isn't often that a movie leaves a scene until after the studio logos, but that is the case with Lightyear. It's also worth noting that this final credits tag is the most important of the three. While the first two scenes are just fun gags for the audience, the third actually matters in terms of the story and franchise.

In Lightyear, Chris Evans takes over the role of Buzz after the toy version of the character was voiced by Tim Allen for decades. The change in voice is just one signifier that this take on Buzz is different than the one you're used to seeing on-screen.

"Because he's a side character in Toy Story, we were going to try to figure out how to pour it into a main character, but we needed to keep a certain aesthetic, a certain sensibility to his lantern jawed squareness, but do it in a way that felt like it was motivated by something," Lightyear director Angus MacLane told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "That we spent maybe more time on trying to cause otherwise. We found pretty quickly if you watch Toy Story again, you imagine a whole movie [with that Buzz], which is the guy going, 'Well, I'm going over here. Look, I'm going over there. Oh no, look, monsters!' You get tired of that pretty quickly. And so the idea, some of the revelations of how we were able to thread that needle and making it more well rounded character were essential to maintaining a feature."

