Lilo & Stitch: All 4 Original Actors Who Returned for the Remake

Disney’s live-action remakes have a reputation for making significant changes to the animated stories. Mulan removes its musical elements to keep things grounded, while Snow White allows the usually quiet Dopey to say a few words. The creatives at Disney are likely trying their best to avoid making shot-for-shot remakes that feel like nothing but cash grabs, hoping to uncover new beats that improve on what’s come before. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to show love to the source material. In fact, 2025’s Lilo & Stitch features countless callbacks to its animated counterpart, even bringing back a few familiar faces to drive home its core theme: family.

In total, four actors who have a role in 2002’s Lilo & Stitch make the jump to live-action. They don’t all play the same role they did 20 years ago, though, so it’s hard to figure out where they pop up in the remake.

Chris Sanders as Stitch

Stitch’s origins date back all the way to the 1980s, when Chris Sanders created him as part of a book idea. Years later, Sanders pitched the character to Disney and got the green light to make a film about him with co-director Dean DeBlois. Sanders took it upon himself to voice Stitch, and he would continue to do so in all of the sequels and spinoffs.

Since Stitch’s voice is every bit as iconic as his design, Sanders returns to play the character in the live-action remake. He’s not in the director’s chair this time, but he’s still a massive part of the production, ensuring Stitch has that menacing voice to accompany his adorable look.

Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa

While Lilo and Stitch get to have all the fun in the animated movie, Nani has to be the one to put her foot down, not wanting her little sister to get hurt or worse while hanging out with an alien creature. Tia Carrere, best known for her roles in Wayne’s World and Duck Dodgers, brings Nani’s stern attitude to life by voicing her in various projects.

Carrere passes the torch to Sydney Elizebeth Agudong for the live-action Lilo & Stitch, but she’s still in Nani’s corner. She plays Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who supports Nani as the young woman tries to raise her little sister after the death of their parents.

Jason Scott Lee as Luau Manager

In the original Lilo & Stitch, Nani has a great support system, including her boyfriend, David, who becomes fast friends with Lilo. His love for surfing is infectious, but his character likely wouldn’t be as memorable if not for his voice actor, Jason Scott Lee.

While Lee returns in the 2025 film, his role sees him hinder Nani more than he helps. He plays the manager at Jason’s Luau, who doesn’t enjoy seeing his employees show up late and bring their sisters to work.

Amy Hill as Tūtū

As Nani looks for work in the 2002 film, she comes across an ad for a job at Mrs. Hasagawa’s fruit stand. The old woman doesn’t remember anything about it when Nani meets with her, and their interaction only gets more awkward when Lilo and Stitch crash into the cart.

Amy Hill, who voices Mrs. Hasagawa, plays a different character in the live-action remake, but she’s still pretty memorable. Tūtū lives next to Lilo and Nani and helps the young girls however she can, being understanding of the things they’re going through.

Lilo & Stitch’s Full Remake Cast

Lilo & Stitch‘s familiar faces shouldn’t distract from the new ones, especially because most of them do as good a job as their animated counterparts. Here’s the full cast list for the Disney movie:

Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai

Chris Sanders as Stitch

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai

Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena

Billy Magnussen as Pleakley

Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

Zach Galifianakis as Jumba Jookiba

Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman

Emery Hookano-Briel as Mertle Edmonds

Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa

Amy Hill as Tūtū

Jason Scott Lee as the Jason’s Luau manager

Lilo & Stitch is in theaters now.

