Lilo & Stitch Producer Comments on Which Sequel They’d Bring to Live-Action Next

Disney’s remake of Lilo & Stitch hits theaters this Friday, and the cast and crew are trying not to get ahead of themselves by thinking about potential spinoffs and sequels. This version combines live-action with CGI animation, but other than that, it’s a pretty faithful remake of the 2002 animated version. That movie got a smattering of sequels — first Stitch! The Movie which launched Lilo & Stitch: The Series, culminating in Leroy & Stitch; then later, the movie Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. ComicBook asked producer Jonathan Eirich if he knew which direction a sequel to the remake might take, but he hasn’t planned that far ahead. Still, he’s not taking anything off the table.

“Hard to say without this movie coming out first,” the producer said in a joint interview with director Dean Fleischer Camp. “I’m always like, ‘Let it come out, hopefully everybody loves it, and then we can have a conversation about that. Yeah, I don’t know — you could imagine it going in a really fun and original way, and there’s certainly other things to draft off of. There’s characters… There’s a really rich world out there, which is exciting, but we don’t know where we’d take it.”

Eirich’s answer included some light spoilers about Easter eggs in the movie, which seem to be the only hint we’re getting right now. Lilo & Stitch (2025) had its world premiere in L.A. on May 17th, but it won’t reach worldwide audiences until Friday, May 23rd. Presumably, the movie’s box office performance and critical reception will be the biggest factors in deciding on a sequel.

Back in 2003, Stitch! The Movie was released direct-to-video on VHS and DVD. It also served as the pilot to the TV series, which ran for 65 episodes from 2003 to 2006. Finally, that show ended with a TV movie called Leroy & Stitch, its grand finale. However, in the meantime Disney released another movie, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch direct-to-video in 2005. It took place in the time between the original movie and Stitch! The Movie, making it an “interquel” in today’s parlance.

Fans often bring up the sequels to Disney classics when the live-action remakes come out, but so far, Disney has not adapted any of them into the new format. For the most part, the direct-to-video sequels are regarded as lesser than their theatrical counterparts, even if they elicit just as much nostalgia from audiences. It’s hard to guess Disney’s attitude towards these films. They’re rarely advertised, but they’re not hidden either — they’re all available to stream on Disney+.

Fans can revisit the whole Lilo & Stitch animated canon now on Disney+. The live-action remake hits theaters on Friday, May 23rd.