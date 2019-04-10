‘The Lion King’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Scar

With 100 days to go until it hits theaters, Disney has finally released the first official trailer for it’s new “live-action” version of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. The two minutes of footage from the film teases some of the iconic imagery and scenes from the original, and also debuts some new looks for some of the characters. While the likes of Simba and Mufasa look very similar to their classic animated iterations, others underwent complete redesigns. The most glaring of these new character changes belongs to the film’s villain, Scar, who doesn’t look anything like he did in the original Lion King.

The trailer showed off a couple of different shots with Scar, from some of his most popular Lion King scenes. From the first time he popped up on the screen, it was clear that he wasn’t the same Scar that we remembered. Instead of the jet-black main and orange fur, this Scar is a much more realistic lion, keeping the same color as the rest of his family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Scar is still able to set himself apart from the other lions on Pride Rock, mainly due to his mangled look and various cuts across his face. It’s a little harder to tell here, but he does have the scar across his eye that gives him his name, as well as a chunk taken out of one of his ears.

Take a look at the new Scar and see for yourself!

Another big change to Scar in this movie is the actor providing his voice. The original Scar was voiced by Jeremy Irons, while the new version is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. From the way he sounds in the trailer, the actor swap didn’t take anything away from Scar’s ability to be absolutely terrifying.

This take on Scar makes him look a little less regal, and a lot more like one of the hyenas he rules over. When you look at him next to the hyenas in the image, they appear to me more closely related after spending an enormous amount of time together.

What do you think of this new take on Scar? Was the trailer everything you’d hoped it would be? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s The Lion King hits theaters on July 19th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!