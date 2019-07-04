Little Mermaid: Here Is What Halle Bailey Could Look Like As Ariel

Following the casting of Halle Bailey as the titular underwater icon in The Little Mermaid, everyone is immediately imagining the actress playing the part in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s hit movie. Now, we can get a solid idea of what Berry might look like as Ariel thanks to graphic designer BossLogic.

BossLogic crafted an image which imagines Bailey as Ariel, complete with the character’s iconic red hair made famous by the originnal animated film. Whether or not Bailey’s portrayal of the character will include such red hair is unknown at this point but it’s no less fun to get a look at what could be! He also went ahead and filled out the rest of the cast, complete with Idris Elba and Joe Manganiello. Check out the top of the fan-made poster for those details.

Check out BossLogic’s design of Berry as Ariel in The Little Mermaid below.

If Bailey’s version of the character comes to life, the red hair might be a thing of the past for Ariel.

Bailey took to Instagram to share her excitement for being cast as Ariel with an animated image, imagining herself in the role. The photo is consistent with the color of Bailey’s hair, and a bit different from BossLogic’s. Still, it’s the perfect way to make such an announcement and envision herself in the role!

Check out Bailey’s Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 #thelittlemermaid A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on Jul 3, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

The actual art she shared was created by artist Dylan Bonner, who actually created the art for Brian Flynn as a gift to his girlfriend Manini. They both love Disney movies, and so Bonner recreated them as Disneyfied characters, depicting them in films like Tangled, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. You can check out all of the images here and for more of Bonner’s work you can head to his Blog and Tumblr accounts.

As for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Bailey joins a cast that includes Awkwafina (Skuttle) and Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), and Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as the villain Ursula. WitH Bailey now the film’s Ariel, we just have to cast a few more supporting cast members like Eric and King Triton and we’ve got ourselves a full cast.

The Little Mermaid does not yet have an official release date.