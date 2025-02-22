One of Horror’s Best New Directors Has Big Movies in Theaters & Streaming This Week

It’s hard to deny that horror fans have been feasting these last couple of years. Several instant-classic horror movies have dropped in a very short amount of time. From Talk to Me to Strange Darling, all the way to the Smile franchise, these terror-filled gems have brought horror back to the mainstream in a big way. And not only that, but these movies are bringing something fresh and exciting to the table as well. New filmmakers are pushing the envelope further and further and we are reaping all of the benefits. And one of the best horror directors on the rise is Osgood Perkins, who is making a splash this week with big movies in theaters and on streaming.

Hitting theaters this week is Perkins’s new horror flick The Monkey. The film is based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name. As a Certified Fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes, The Monkey is expected to enjoy a fairly successful opening weekend at the box office. Not to be outdone, Longlegs made an impressive streaming debut after being added to Hulu last week. Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, the 2024 horror film has catapulted to the number one spot in the top movies list on Hulu.

Osgood Perkins Is Not Monkeying Around

The Monkey tells the story of a pair of twin brothers who find a toy monkey in their father’s attic. It doesn’t take too long for misery to follow their seemingly innocent discovery. In a cruel twist of fate, a series of gruesome deaths surround the boys, leading them to discard the toy monkey. Years later, the now-adult brothers team back up to destroy the toy monkey after another series of gruesome deaths is discovered. The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Levy.

Shortly after completing The Mist in 2007, a horror film based on yet another Stephen King story, Frank Darabont originally purchased the film rights to The Monkey. However, after years of failing to get the project off the ground, the film stalled out. It wasn’t until May 2023 that The Monkey was brought back from the dead, with Perkins at the helm and James Wan serving as a producer of the film. Described as a gory and crowd-pleasing movie, The Monkey only solidifies Perkins’ claim as one the best new horror directors in the game.

Perkins first threw his hat into the horror ring in 2015 when he wrote and directed the underrated horror film The Blackcoat’s Daughter. With subtle yet constant dread permeating throughout the entire film, The Blackcoat’s Daughter has become a cult classic among horror fanatics. The following year, Perkins then directed the moody and atmospheric Gothic horror, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, which has also risen the ranks as a popular choice for diehard horror fans.

Kicking Off a Strong Debut on Streaming

But it wasn’t until Perkins wrote and directed Longlegs that the horror director was launched into the Hollywood spotlight. With an established Hollywood legend in Cage announced in a starring role, the movie quickly garnered a tremendous amount of buzz ahead of its release in July 2024. Throw in the rising stardom of Monroe and Longlegs became a certified must-see horror movie for fans. The film pulled in nearly $127 million at the box office and was hailed as one of the year’s best horror films.

Longlegs tells the story of FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe), who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case after it is revealed that she is equipped with a surprising and rare gift. But it doesn’t take long before the case takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Not only that, but Harker soon discovers that she shares a deeply personal connection to the killer. With increased motivation to protect herself and the killer’s next potential victim, Harker will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and bring the psychopath to justice. Just in case you need help digesting the movie, we’re able to explain Longleg’s ending for you.

Less than a year after the film’s theatrical release, Longlegs is now making quite a splash on streaming services. In just one week, Perkins’ horror film has become the most-watched movie on Hulu. With one of the most popular films on streaming and a new theatrical release that could end the weekend with a hefty haul at the box office, Perkins has certainly become one of the best horror directors in all of Hollywood.

