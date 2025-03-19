Looney Tunes Movie The Day The Earth Blew Up Hits Blu-ray

While it may not be the Coyote vs. Acme movie that Looney Tunes fans have been waiting for, The Day the Earth Blew Up is significant as the first fully animated, theatrically released feature for the 94 year old franchise. It also appears to be doing well with critics and audiences, sitting on a score of 86% and 88% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, it might be worth a spot in your Blu-ray library, and you can get started on that right away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Day the Earth Blew Up – A Looney Tunes Movie is now available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for May 27th. At the time of writing it’s currently the #1 best selling comedy on Amazon, so it’s clear that there are plenty of Looney Tunes fans out there that are excited to own this film. Speaking of adding more films to your Blu-ray collection, make sure to check out this huge 3 for $30 4K Blu-ray March Madness deal before it ends.

The official synopsis for The Day The Earth Blew Up reads: “That’s not all folks! From Ketchup Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons comes THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE, a brand new buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history–Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! This richly-crafted, hand-drawn 2D animated adventure marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history, told on a scope and scale that’s truly out of this world.

“Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.”

The Day the Earth Blew Up – A Looney Tunes Movie is now playing in theaters.