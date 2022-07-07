Luck: AppleTV+ Releases Official Trailer For Skydance's First Animated Adventure

AppleTV+ has debuted the official trailer for Luck, an animated adventure from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. The trailer opens with Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) scrambling to get ready after waking up just one minute before she's supposed to be at her flower shop. "I blame bad luck for everything that's gone wrong in my life," the Grammy Award-winning theatrical actress narrates. The footage continues with a montage of misfortunes, which come to a screeching halt once Sam stumbles across a lucky penny. That lucky penny leads her to a black cat named Bob (voiced by Simon Pegg) who she follows to The Land of Luck, a magical realm that births good luck. Unfortunately for Sam, The Land of Luck also has a dark side, as bad luck resides on the bottom of this world.

The Land of Luck is home to numerous creatures associated with good fortune, include leprechauns, unicorns, and dragons. Jane Fonda voices The Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck who possesses the unique ability to sniff out bad luck. "The tiniest amount of bad luck can shut down our entire operation," the multi-time Academy Award winner reveals.

The trailer continues with Sam stumbling around The Land of Luck, which ultimately severs the good luck connection and puts both The Land of Luck and the real world at risk of "a life of bad luck." Sam and Bob must team up to find a solution before the universe is stuck with misfortune forever.

Beyond the aforementioned actors, Luck stars Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon. The film is directed by Peggy Holmes, this being her first time helming a project since 2014's The Pirate Fairy. Luck is packed with behind the scenes talent as well, as the former chief creative officer of Pixar Animation, John Lasseter, serves as a producer, alongside David Ellison, David Eisenmann, and Dana Goldberg.

Luck is the first installment in Skydance's animated division. The relatively young production company burst onto the scene in 2006, and has worked on blockbuster franchises such as Mission: Impossible, G.I. Joe, Terminator, Star Trek, and Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance Animation's partnership with AppleTV+ goes further than Luck, as the production company will release a second animated feature, Spellbound, on the same streaming service this fall.

Luck begins streaming on August 5, exclusively on AppleTV+.