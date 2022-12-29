M3GAN Producer Addresses Whether We'll Get a Sequel

Blumhouse Productions is getting ready to release horror's next big doll movie with M3gan and the future of the franchise is already being discussed in the press. First, the Director of M3Gan Gerard Johnstone discussed the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. Now it seems that one of the producers of the film is already discussing the idea of a sequel. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Blum answered whether or not M3gan sequel talks are happening.

"Well, my answer to that is I am very superstitious, and I don't like to talk about sequels before the first film is even out," Blum told the trade. "But like any of the movies I make, I always think of a bigger world. I don't just think of that one story; I think of the bigger world. So if we're fortunate enough to tell any other stories, we can pull from the bigger world."

Could Annabelle and M3gan Go Toe to Toe?

One major difference between the two dolls is that, while Annabelle might be home to a supernatural entity, the movies in which she is featured don't see the doll itself causing carnage, rather evoking otherworldly events around her. M3GAN, on the other hand, uses her deadly abilities to protect those closest to her at any cost.

The Conjuring director and M3GAN producer James Wan weighed in, "Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

M3GAN star Allison Williams added, "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6, 2023.

