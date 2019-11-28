Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Beetlejuice Performance Has Viewers Divided

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally here and fans all around the country are spending the morning watching the action unfold on TV. Of course, in addition to all of the massive floats that the parade has become known for, the event also includes a number of different musical performances from singers and ensembles. In recent years, the casts of popular Broadway shows have come out for the parade to put on a mini production of one or two songs from their musicals. This year, Beetlejuice The Musical helped to kick off the show.

Beetlejuice was one of Thursday’s earliest performances, and it featured the show’s star, Alex Brightman, singing and dancing to one of its breakout hits. Most folks have only ever seen Michael Keaton play Beetlejuice to this point, so seeing someone else in the role was a bit jarring for some. In fact, there were some wildly varying reactions to the Beetlejuice performance as it unfolded at the top of the parade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people seemed to really dig the inventive new show, praising Brightman’s performance and the way in which the lyrics to the song were changed in order to address Thanksgiving. Then again, plenty of folks weren’t feeling the performance at all, complaining that it wasn’t good for kids or that it wasn’t the same without Keaton.

The Twitter reactions to Beetlejuice The Musical were seriously all over the place.

Imposter

THIS IS NOT BEETLEJUICE I DEMAND AN EXPLANATION FOR THIS IMPOSTER pic.twitter.com/igPHnzMIce — Dez 🖤💜 (@dezfez) November 28, 2019

No Thanks

Where’s Michael Keaton?

After watching the Beetlejuice performance just cements the fact that only @MichaelKeaton can be Beetlejuice. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — Unknown (@notsogoodITguru) November 28, 2019

Having seen the Beetlejuice musical live, this dude really emphasizes how annoying Beetlejuice would be with literally anyone other than Michael Keaton in the role pic.twitter.com/1mKBs92gTm — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) November 28, 2019

After watching the Beetlejuice performance just cements the fact that only @MichaelKeaton can be Beetlejuice. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — Unknown (@notsogoodITguru) November 28, 2019

Set the Bar

#MacysThanksgivingDayParade Beetlejuice musical number just set the bar SKY HIGH. All other performers should #gohome pic.twitter.com/2IxCALCKJx — liefnasty (@liefnasty) November 28, 2019

Nightmares

@Macys @nbc Oh jeez after seeing that #Beetlejuice musical performance no doubt I’m gonna be having nightmares tonight and I’m sure I’m not the only one way to frighten all the children watching the parade @Macys! #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/WkcqhqzCv5 — Steven Crosio (@Savior789) November 28, 2019

Leave Beetlejuice Alone

Yeah, this looks horrible. Leave Beetlejuice alone. — Crazy Monkey (@Alteredbeastx7) November 28, 2019

Name Something Better

name something more iconic than the beetlejuice performance i’ll wait — lily | grammy nominee reeve carney (@orpheuhs) November 28, 2019

Extra Mile

The cast of BEETLEJUICE going that extra mile to rewrite the song to be about thanksgiving. As previously gushed: great show. pic.twitter.com/Wh50DIA0o5 — Adam Cesare (@Adam_Cesare) November 28, 2019

Papa Roach

this beetlejuice looks like he’d be in papa roach — princess diana commemorative beanie baby (@nagromztuak) November 28, 2019

Love This Show