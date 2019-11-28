Movies

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Beetlejuice Performance Has Viewers Divided

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally here and fans all around the country are spending […]

By

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally here and fans all around the country are spending the morning watching the action unfold on TV. Of course, in addition to all of the massive floats that the parade has become known for, the event also includes a number of different musical performances from singers and ensembles. In recent years, the casts of popular Broadway shows have come out for the parade to put on a mini production of one or two songs from their musicals. This year, Beetlejuice The Musical helped to kick off the show.

Beetlejuice was one of Thursday’s earliest performances, and it featured the show’s star, Alex Brightman, singing and dancing to one of its breakout hits. Most folks have only ever seen Michael Keaton play Beetlejuice to this point, so seeing someone else in the role was a bit jarring for some. In fact, there were some wildly varying reactions to the Beetlejuice performance as it unfolded at the top of the parade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people seemed to really dig the inventive new show, praising Brightman’s performance and the way in which the lyrics to the song were changed in order to address Thanksgiving. Then again, plenty of folks weren’t feeling the performance at all, complaining that it wasn’t good for kids or that it wasn’t the same without Keaton.

The Twitter reactions to Beetlejuice The Musical were seriously all over the place.

Imposter

No Thanks

Where’s Michael Keaton?

Set the Bar

Nightmares

Leave Beetlejuice Alone

Name Something Better

Extra Mile

Papa Roach

Love This Show

Tagged:
,

Related Posts