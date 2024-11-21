Mad Max 4K Blu-ray Black Friday Deals Are On: Furiosa Is Only $13

If you have a Mad Max-sized hole in your 4K Blu-ray collection, Black Friday 2024 is here to fill it with deals on a number of titles, the most significant of which are the Limited Edition Mad Max 5-Film Collection (30% off on Amazon) and the recently released prequel Furiosa (57% off on Amazon). Both of these prices are all-time lows by a considerable margin.

Naturally, the 5-film collection includes all of director George Miller’s work on the franchise starting with Mad Max in 1979 and continuing with Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024). The whole thing comes wrapped up in some pretty fantastic packaging and, as mentioned, it’s a limited edition so grab it while you can. You can check out more of Amazon’s Black Friday Blu-ray deals right here.

Is Mad Max: The Wasteland Still Happening?

There haven’t been any recent updates regarding the status of Mad Max: The Wasteland which is billed as a sequel to Fury Road. Earlier this year, Miller teased what he was hoping to accomplish with Wasteland:

“I’d say it certainly has a lot of action in it, but it is also a saga. It’s a year-long story,” the filmmaker detailed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Fury Road happened in three days and two nights, I don’t know how many hours that is, but you can almost say that the first act, some part of the second act, the third act mostly play in real time. It’s quite a different kettle of fish than, say, Furiosa. The Wasteland, I’m still figuring out what to do, but I’m simply waiting to see the reception of Furiosa and if it all lines up, we’ll go ahead with it.”

Unfortunately, the box office for Furiosa was disappointing, and Tom Hardy has offered a pretty blunt reaction on the possibility of a return, but if Furiosa continues to do well on home video then there’s still hope for The Wasteland.