Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look

With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

The new film is described, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

23.08 | Chris Hemsworth foi fotografado caracterizado como Dementus, o vilão do filme "Mad Max: Furiosa", que está sendo gravado em Sydney, Australia.



📸 Mais fotos: https://t.co/TXe1hLt0kz pic.twitter.com/ROHS2BxFzr — CHB MÍDIA (@CHemsworthBRA) August 23, 2022

Thanks to his work in the Thor movies and other contributions to the MCU, Hemsworth has become a beloved star around the world, who has had a number of opportunities to show off his comedic and dramatic skills. Mad Max creator George Miller reportedly wanted Hemsworth for the prequel as an opportunity to show off his acting skills in a way that's opposed to the figures the actor normally plays.

"George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea," Fury Road producer P. J. Voeten shares in Kyle Buchanan's book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road. "He's going to play totally against type, the lead baddie. Unfortunately, we've got to find all of our other characters that aren't around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few others."

Given the track records of all parties involved with Furiosa, the upcoming prequel is one of the most anticipated action events on the horizon.

Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

Are you looking forward to the prequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!