3 Forgotten ‘70s Movies That Actually Shaped Their Genres (Including 2 Cult Classics From Beloved Directors)

The movie industry is in a constant state of evolution, and there are certain points in its history that mark major shifts or the beginning of all-new ideas. Modern cinema is often defined by the prominence of specific genres, with movies typically falling into certain narrative or conceptual categories. However, the boundaries of each genre aren’t easily defined, and many movies blur the lines between multiple categories to deliver stories that feel unique. Throughout cinematic history, there have always been movies that shaped their genres, inspiring other films and establishing popular ideas or tropes that become widespread, if not standard, for similar movies further down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 1970s were an interesting decade in movie history, with a handful of iconic movies standing out as especially influential. However, there are also many forgotten and underrated movies from the ’70s that had a much bigger influence than they receive credit for. The following movies are all far more influential than their respective reputations suggest, having shaped their genres only for their influence to become widely overlooked in the years that followed.

3) Duel (1971)

There have been so many Steven Spielberg films that have become truly iconic pieces of cinematic history, but very few people have actually seen — or even heard of — 1971’s Duel. The movie was Spielberg’s feature directorial debut and follows a traveling salesman, played by Dennis Weaver, who finds himself being chased and menaced by the driver of a semi-truck in rural California. As Duel was the work of a then-unknown director, it failed to make a huge impact immediately upon release, even though critics praised both the movie as a whole and Spielberg’s direction specifically. Its use of more visual storytelling and a simple premise to elicit fear through repetition and mounting tension was truly ahead of its time, and it often sees Duel considered the first true road-thriller horror movie. While the genre it shaped might itself be relatively niche, it’s truly astounding that more people aren’t aware of how influential Spielberg’s Duel actually is.

2) Assault on Precinct 13 (1979)

Not unlike Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter is not only a beloved filmmaker but is recognized as a true master of his craft. There are many incredible John Carpenter movies that are widely applauded for their excellent execution of a simple premise, with Carpenter’s ability to inject atmosphere into his films being one of his greatest strengths. 1979’s Assault on Precinct 13 is a cult classic, but in terms of its wider influence, it deserves to be more widely remembered as a hugely important movie in Carpenter’s filmography. Its relatively simple premise concerns a group of people who become trapped inside a police station when it is besieged by violent criminals. Assault on Precinct 13 manages to blend Western, action, crime thriller, and horror movie tropes into a single, tense film. Its influence on the future of action-horror is massive, particularly when it comes to prioritizing tension and realism over major set pieces. It’s a thrilling movie that never strays into hyperbole, making it one of the most underrated yet influential action movies of the 1970s.

1) Phase IV (1974)

It’s no understatement to claim that Saul Bass’ 1974 movie Phase IV has been forgotten by general audiences. The movie was loosely inspired by H. G. Wells’ short story Empire of the Ants, and follows a small group of scientists as they fight back against a species of rapidly evolved ants who have turned hostile toward humanity. While it received some recognition after being featured on Mystery Science Theater 3000, Phase IV has not held up well to the test of time. While there are many great sci-fi horror movies that stand out as superior films, Phase IV actually helped inspire an entire subgenre. Its blend of eco-horror and creature feature ideas has had a subtle but considerable influence on many movies in the decades since, putting forward the idea that even everyday creatures can make the Earth feel alien and inhospitable in the right circumstances. The movie itself might have its issues, but its influence is far greater than its forgotten reputation suggests.