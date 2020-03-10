Mad Max: Furiosa Reportedly Eyeing Jodie Comer and Richard Madden for Lead Roles

Development on Mad Max: Furiosa continues as new reports suggest the production is eyeing two major stars for lead roles. A new report from the scoopers at The GWW says George Miller and company are eyeing Killing Eve star Jodie Comer for a younger Furiosa for the prequel while Richard Madden would star opposite in a new role. A casting breakdown shared by Twitter scooper @DanielRPK says Madden’s character is named Dementus and is described as “breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny staples.”

The aforementioned breakdown also says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is being eyed for “Male 2,” a character with “stature and presence.” That casting news was reported by Collider’s Jeff Sneider earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last July, Miller confirmed he had at least two “proper” Mad Max sequels planned in addition to the Furiosa prequel. “There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story,” Miller confirmed with IndieWire about the franchise’s future. “We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the [Warner Bros.] thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

Interestingly enough, Miller has been embroiled in lawsuit with Warner Brothers for alleged unpaid royalties from Fury Road.

Furiosa was originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, appearing alongside Venom star Tom Hardy. At one point, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was in the running to play the post-apocalyptic character.

“I had so many almosts for big, great things. But I was never big enough of a name. It was always me and the big name [actress].” Gadot explained. “By then, I was married and I already had my first daughter, and going back and forth from Israel, and dragging everyone with me, and trying and feeling the pressure of ‘I’m coming here, now I’ve gotta book something! I’ve gotta get a role in something because we’re here.’”

“And Charlize, I love.” Gadot added. “It’s funny, because we have [Monster and Wonder Woman director] Patty Jenkins in common. I have a few things [in common] with her.”

Mad Max: Fury Road is now available wherever movies are sold. It’s expected Furiosa will begin production later this year.