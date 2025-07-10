New Elden Ring Movie Casting Rumor Reunites a Major James Bond Actor With Kit Connor

James Bond actor Ben Whishaw is rumored to be joining Kit Connor in the upcoming adaptation of Elden Ring in a leading role. The actor is probably best known for portraying the quartermaster designated “Q” in the more recent spy films alongside Daniel Craig, supplying gadgets and his expert technical knowledge to Bond. While no firm details have been provided about who the two-time Emmy Award nominee might portray in the live-action film, reports suggest he is in talks for a significant part. The casting rumor was first reported by Jeff Sneider in his newsletter The InSneider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If true, that would mean that Whishaw could reunite with fellow British actor Kit Connor, as the pair previously worked together on the 2019 drama Little Joe. Connor was first linked with the Elden Ring movie back in May, with reports suggesting that a deal for him to star was close to being completed. Meanwhile, Whishaw has also starred in the likes of A Very English Scandal, Cloud Atlas, Mary Poppins Returns, Black Doves, and the fourth season of Fargo in addition to his portrayal of Q.

Alex Garland was confirmed as the writer and director of the Elden Ring movie earlier this year following weeks of rumors that he was involved with the project. Initial speculation that he had signed on to helm the video game adaptation with A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. led to confusion after the director had indicated that he planned to retire from directing after the release of the 2024 film Civil War. The move would mean that Connor would reunite with Garland following their collaboration on the 2025 film Warfare.

Following the success of several recent films based on video games, studios have rushed to get the rights to high-profile gaming franchises for movie and television adaptations. The success of Elden Ring, which has sold well over 30 million copies since its release in 2022, likely made it a hot property, especially as it has connections with fantasy author George R. R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire books were adapted for HBO’s Game of Thrones. The writer worked with the game’s creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and developer FromSoftware to establish a backstory and provide worldbuilding for the game.

Following its launch, Elden Ring has seen the release of the Shadow of the Eritrea expansion and a standalone spinoff in the form of Elden Ring Nightreign. Despite its success, the idea of a live-action adaptation has led to some concern, given that the narrative of the game is largely discovered through player exploration.

The Elden Ring film is being produced by DNA Films’ Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich alongside Peter Rice, Vince Gerardis, and George R.R. Martin. Meanwhile, production company A24 has previously worked with Garland on a number of projects, such as Ex Machina and Men. The company also released the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards.

Are you happy with the idea of Ben Whishaw starring alongside Kit Connor in the Elden Ring movie? Let us know in the comments!