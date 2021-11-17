Channing Tatum’s Dog Movie Trailer Released

Channing Tatum’s Dog is a new movie that the 21 Jump Street actor is appearing in, and not actually about his personal dog. This seems like cheating on our part but Tatum not only stars in the project but co-directed it as well, so this is just as much Channing Tatum’s Dog as Channing Tatum’s dog is. In any event, the trailer for the new film, which seems to take an road-trip riff on the Turner & Hooch formula, has been released and you can watch it below. Co-directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum (both in their feature directorial debut but having previously collaborated on the Magic Mike series), the MGM feature will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.

In a tweet promoting the first trailer for the movie, Tatum wrote: “This process of making @DogTheFilm has been one of the craziest journeys of my life! Also, if you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you.” Joining Tatum and the dog in the new film are Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Kevin Nash (wrestling legend, John Wick star), Q’orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone, Color Out of Space) Ethan Suplee (Remember the Titans, Mallrats), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, Central Park), Nicole LaLiberté (Twin Peaks, Dexter), Luke Forbes (Atlanta, SWAT), and Ronnie Gene Blevins (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

The official description for the film released by the studio reads as follows: “DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.”

Tatum’s role in the upcoming film will mark his first time on the big screen since appearing in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, playing a member of the American equivalent of the titular spy group. He’ll also appear in another film in 2022, The Lost City of D with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.