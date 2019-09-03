Disney’s Maleficent Sequel Posters Reveal New and Returning Characters

Walt Disney Studios has spent the past several years turning many of its most iconic animated characters into live-action movie stars and making a ton of money in the process. However, out of all these updated reimaginings of classic properties, only two have been given the sequel treatment so far. The first was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland franchise and the second, arriving next month, is the Angelina Jolie-starring Maleficent.

After surprising the box office with the first film in 2014, Jolie is returning once more to play the terrifying Sleeping Beauty villain in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Following the events of Maleficent, this sequel is going even bigger than its predecessor, introducing a few new characters to the Sleeping Beauty canon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday, Disney unveiled a new set of character posters from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil featuring the returning characters from the first film, as well as some of the sequel’s original additions. These posters include Jolie’s Maleficent, Elle Fanning as Aurora, Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Connal.

You can check out all of the new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil posters below!

Maleficent

Aurora

Queen Ingrith

Connal

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil