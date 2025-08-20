Notorious R-Rated Horror Film Tried To Cast Mark Hamill & He Resented It: “Never Enter My Life Again”

Mark Hamill couldn’t be swayed to the dark side. The 73-year-old actor is best known for his roles in science fiction and animated superhero films, most notably for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. Although Hamill has taken on more villainous roles such as the Joker in several Batman projects, he could have taken a leap into much darker territory when he was offered a role in a controversial R-rated body horror movie. However, Hamill said he was so repulsed by the premise of the film that he turned the offer down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hamill, who can next be seen in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, revealed that he was approached to star in 2011’s The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence. Tom Six’s Dutch independent body horror film generated plenty of buzz and controversy upon its release in 2009, but Hamill hadn’t heard of the film at the time the offer to appear in its sequel came across his desk. When he finally learned details about the movie, he said he was so disgusted that he immediately declined the offer.

“Someone said, ‘They want you to be in The Human Centipede Part 2.’ And I said, ‘What’s The Human Centipede?’ They explained the premise to me, and I went, ‘Oh my God! Thank you for putting those images in my head, and I’ll never forgive you for doing so,’” the actor recalled. “But that was an easy one. I said, ‘No, don’t send the script.’ The premise alone — I’ll never see one, and I really resent the fact that some human being thought of that concept of sewing people together, mouth to anus. Goodbye, and never enter my life again.”

The Human Centipede movies are not memorable because they’re good – The Human Centipede 2 only has a 27% critics’ score and 23% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – but because of their extreme and grotesque body horror. The film series centers around a deranged surgeon creates a “human centipede” by surgically connecting several people, stitching their mouths to the anuses of the person in front of them. In the second film, the very one Hamill was eyed for, a disturbed man attempts to recreate the experiment.

Mark Hamill Walked Away From the Human Centipede 2, but He Still Has a Legacy in Horror

For better or worse, The Human Centipede 2 is not a part of Hamill’s illustrious career, but the actor has made a name for himself in the genre. Over the course of his career, Hamill has dabbled in horror projects, notably voicing Chucky in the 2019 Child’s Play remake, having parts in titles like Village of the Damned and Watchers Reborn, and more recently appearing in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher. He will ink his next horror title when The Long Walk premieres in theaters next month.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie is a dystopian thriller centered around a group of young men who enter an annual grueling high-stakes walking contest in which they must continuously walk or be executed. Hamill stars in the film as the Major, a ruthless military figure who oversees the contest. The movie also stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, and Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer. The Long Walk debuts in theaters on Friday, September 12.