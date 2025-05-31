Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Won’t Return for Star Wars 10 (& Fans Might Agree)

Play video

Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) journey in the Star Wars galaxy is set to continue with the upcoming movie New Jedi Order, but fans shouldn’t expect to see her mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) make an appearance. In an interview with ComicBook to promote his new movie The Life of Chuck (which opens in select theaters June 6th and nationwide June 13th), Hamill was asked if he would return as Luke’s Force ghost in New Jedi Order. Though the actor is forever grateful he played such a meaningful role in the Star Wars franchise, he believes it is time for Lucasfilm to move past the legacy characters and focus entirely on the younger generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,’” Hamill said. “We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.”

Hamill then made a joke about another reason why he wouldn’t return to Star Wars. “And by the way, when I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind. And there’s no way I’m gonna appear as a naked Force ghost.”

After starring in the original Star Wars films, Hamill reprised Luke in all three installments of the sequel trilogy. His biggest role in those movies came in The Last Jedi, where a jaded, more cynical Luke teaches Rey in the ways of the Force. Hamill did make an appearance as a (fully clothed) Luke Force ghost in The Rise of Skywalker, coming to Rey at a time of need and encouraging her to fight against Emperor Palpatine.

Set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, New Jedi Order picks up roughly 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, following Rey as she ushers in a new era for the Jedi. While the film has encountered numerous hurdles since it was first announced, it remains in active development. During a panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April, New Jedi Order was one of the many Star Wars movies mentioned when Lucasfilm outlined its plans for the future.

Hamill wouldn’t need to have a ton of screen time in New Jedi Order; Force ghosts typically show up for a scene or two to dispel wisdom at a crucial point in the plot. However, it’s easy to see where the actor is coming from. After all these years and portraying the character at various points in his life, Hamill feels there isn’t much left for him to do in future Star Wars movies, so it’s better to just not bring Luke back at all. And New Jedi Order might be better served if it didn’t feature any legacy characters. To varying degrees of success, the sequel trilogy juggled continuing the storylines of original trilogy heroes while introducing fresh faces. New Jedi Order should be Rey’s movie through and through. This isn’t to say a Luke Force ghost cameo would be distracting, but it would be nice to see Rey be the focus of a story where she doesn’t have to share any of the spotlight with icons from the past.

Rey will almost certainly keep Luke’s teachings in mind as she starts her Jedi Order, so the Skywalker legacy will still be felt throughout the film — even though Luke won’t appear on screen. While it would be fun to see Hamill back as his classic character, New Jedi Order is a golden opportunity for Lucasfilm to bring even more new figures to the forefront as their story begins. Luke is undoubtedly a highly important part of Star Wars, but his story has ended. If Star Wars is to thrive in the future, there has to be a willingness for filmmakers to move on. It’s a big galaxy, and there’s no shortage of tales to tell.