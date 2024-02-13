Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Return in Captain America: Brave New World Reportedly Debunked

A Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran might not be returning for Captain America: Brave New World after all. On Monday, Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo made headlines for comments made during a Q&A at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which seemed to hint that he will be appearing in the new Captain America sequel. Shortly after, a report from Variety confirmed that Ruffalo's Hulk will not be appearing in Brave New World, with multiple sources indicating that he misspoke.

During the Q&A, Ruffalo was asked if he is able to talk about Brave New World, and indicated that the film is "going to be great." According to the report, Ruffalo meant to acknowledge that Brave New World is one of the MCU's next films, but not necessarily one of his next films. Fans had speculated that Ruffalo and/or Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk could make an appearance in Brave New World, given the fact that Hulk villain Samuel Sterns / Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) is confirmed to appear in the film, as well as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who many have theorized will turn into the Red Hulk.

Will Mark Ruffalo Return to the MCU?

Ruffalo has not reprised his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk since 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series. While his last cameo on the show seemed to tease an adaptation of the infamous World War Hulk comic storyline, Ruffalo hinted it might not immediately be in the cards.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo told Variety. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at," Mackie said of the film in a previous interview with The Wrap. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

Captain America: Brave New World will be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.