Charlie Cox, Mark Ruffalo, and More Play Ping Pong in New She-Hulk BTS Video

This week brought the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest star-studded series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series featured a motley crew of heroes and villains from across Marvel canon, ranging from new faces to bonafide stalwarts. For many fans, it was definitely surreal to see some of those characters cross paths during the season finale — and a new behind-the-scenes video takes that into a whole new territory.

Mary MacPherran / Titania actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Friday to reveal a new behind-the-scenes video from filming the finale — and, more specifically, how some of the cast members passed time on set. The video, which you can check out below, shows Matt Murdock / Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Rufffalo, Emil Blonsky / Abomination actor Tim Roth, and Todd Phelps actor Jon Bass playing ping-pong while on set.

JUST THE HULK, DAREDEVIL AND THE ABOMINATION AND HULKKING PLAYING PING PONG. YOU'RE WELCOME! Man I had fun on this set. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/89nGXemRXP — Jameela Jamil ❤️ she/her ❤️ (@jameelajamil) October 14, 2022

Does Daredevil cameo in She-Hulk's finale?

After breaking the Internet with his appearance in Episode 8, Cox's Matt Murdock briefly — but memorably — returned in the season finale. The vigilante's appearance on the show was one of the most buzzed-about elements of the series going in, and was apparently a surreal moment for the series' writing staff as well.

"I think we probably spent the entire day just screaming at the top of our lungs at each other in the writer's room in delight," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao shared in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "And in my experience there, it's always carte blanche. You can pitch anything. There's no limits to what you can pitch. It's just whether or not they say yes or no. And I never know if they're going to say yes or no. I've been surprised more times than I can count ... We spent an entire afternoon screaming in delight like a bunch of teen girls and then we submitted it and everyone was cool with it. So then we screamed for another full day because everybody was cool with it."

"It was such an unexpected delight because I had no idea what the plan was for this character," Gao continued. "And in the same sentence that we were told we could use Daredevil, that he was on the table, we were also told that it would be Charlie Cox. And so that was this one-two punch of information that we just had to process in the moment. And he's so wonderful. He has such reverence for the character, such love for this character that there's such a part of him. But he was also so open and game to having fun and just truly the perfect guest. He came in, he was ready to have fun, he was open to everything and he killed it. And also you can't fake the chemistry he has with Tatiana. Incredible chemistry."



